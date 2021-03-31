TIDBITS: Berkeley whips Wave

Jersey Silver collected four hits, Riley Daniel homered twice and pitcher Gracie DeCuir hurled a three-hitter with six strikeouts to power Berkeley past Summerville, 13-0, in a non-region softball game on March 30.
The Stags improved to 8-0 with their fifth consecutive shutout and knocked the Green Wave from the ranks of the unbeaten.
Skylar Page was 3 for 4 for the Stags while Savannah Ballentine, Daniel and DeCuir chipped in two hits apiece.
Both of Daniel’s hits left the yard. She launched a grand slam to highlight Berkeley’s eight-run fifth inning and added a solo blast in the seventh inning that ignited a four-run frame.
Prince and Silver knocked in a pair of runs and Silver scored three times.
St. John's Christian 12,
First Baptist 0
KC Kacarka and Josh Legnard drove in three runs apiece and pitchers Connor Lockliear and Brayden Lail combined on a shutout as St. John’s Christian’s baseball team blanked First Baptist in a non-region game on March 30.
Lockliear and Lail allowed just three hits in the five-inning contest, striking out six batters in the 12-0 victory.
Clark Moraux, Legnard, Jackson Blackburn and Grayson Early collected two hits each for the Cavaliers (8-3), who bounced back from a loss to Clarendon Hall in their previous game.
The Cavaliers broke a scoreless tie with five runs in the third inning and continued to pour it on with three runs in the fourth inning and four more in the fifth inning.
St. John's Christian finished with 11 hits and played a clean game in the field with no errors.
Cane Bay 3,
Goose Creek 0
Cane Bay’s girls soccer team won for the third straight game, blanking Goose Creek 3-0 at home in a Region 7-AAAAA matchup on March 30.
April Ramirez, Kara Perkins and Bailee Busby found the back of the net for Cane Bay while goalkeeper Anna Brown recorded a shutout.
Cane Bay was coming off a sweep of Stratford (6-2, 3-2) last week.