THS players sign on dotted line

Two of the best softball players in Timberland High School history are on the move, making a jump to the next level following stellar prep careers.
Tori Rose, a member of the softball program since the seventh grade, signed with Newberry College. She has played various positions including third base, pitcher and shortstop.
Brooke Moody, also in the program since the seventh grade, has patrolled the outfield like a hawk over the past six years. She signed with Presbyterian College.
They were instrumental in helping to power the Wolves to their first postseason district title in the spring of 2019.
“Tori is one of the most aggressive, yet humble and caring players, I have ever coached,” Timberland coach Ben Lailson said. “She will remain a wolf. I wish her the very best as she continues her softball career and a new chapter in her life.”
Rose is second in school history in most career games played and is the record holder for RBIs, walk-off hits, doubles and unassisted career double plays. The multi-time all-state and all-region selection finished with a career batting average of .468 and was team captain for four years, also raking in various team awards.
Moody has put up mind-numbing numbers, too.
“Brooke is one of the most competitive, aggressive and exciting players I have ever coached,” Lailson said. “I wish her the very best as she continues her softball career and a new chapter in her life.”
Moody is the school’s leader in walks and stolen bases and has the highest batting average for a season.
She has a career batting average of .508 and has reeled in various team awards to go along with numerous all-state and all-region awards.