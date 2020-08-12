Swiney headed for Cane Bay High

New Cane Bay High School athletic director/assistant principal Brian Swiney said he will certainly miss the students and athletes he’s leaving behind at St. Stephen Middle School and Berkeley High School but he’s looking forward to the challenge that awaits him.
Swiney has 27 years of experience coaching and teaching at the middle school and high school level. His journey in education began in 1993 as a science teacher at Berkeley Middle School and football and soccer coach at Stratford High School. He most recently served as principal at St. Stephen Middle since 2014.
"I was a Berkeley County student-athlete before I was a teacher and coach so I have a personal appreciation for the important role athletics plays in the lives of our students and I understand how athletics unites school communities,” Swiney said. “The Cane Bay High area is thriving, and I am looking forward to serving alongside the coaching staffs and teachers to ensure that our student-athletes are prepared to succeed in the classroom and on the athletic fields.”
Over the years, Swiney has also been involved as a soccer, baseball or football coach for teams at Berkeley and Hanahan high schools. He joined the Berkeley High football and soccer coaching staffs in 1996, and accepted a position as a physical science and SAT prep teacher for the high school three years later. In August of 2007, Swiney transitioned back to Berkeley Middle as a science teacher and began working with the Berkeley High baseball team. He joined Hanahan High School as an assistant principal in 2011 before moving to St. Stephen Middle.
"This will be the first time in 27 years that I will not be coaching a Berkeley County high school athletic team," Swiney said. "I am shifting my focus from preparing our students for athletic competition to preparing them for life after high school. Some may continue their athletic careers at the next level, and we want to help support that. Others may choose a different college or career path, and I am committed to helping preparing them for that transition also. I truly appreciate this opportunity, and I can't wait to get started."
Swiney replaces Adrian Busch, who left to become principal at Woodland High School.