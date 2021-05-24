Stratford's Brown strikes gold

Day by day, spin by spin and throw by throw, Dannielle Brown always dreamed she’d be the best in the state at some point in the future.
On May 22, that became a reality in the present for the junior thrower from Stratford High School. Brown captured the Class 5A title in the shot put at Spring Valley High School.
“It feels extraordinary,” Brown said moments after taking the top spot on the awards podium. “I can’t even explain the feeling. I’m so emotional right now. It’s such an honor. I trained and worked so hard for this moment. I’m so glad it’s finally here.”
Brown nailed her winning mark (40-00.25) on the second of six heaves. First, she had to get her footwork down and calculations dialed in.
“My first throw was just about adapting to the circle,” Brown said. “I had some trouble with it the week before (in qualifying). This week my goal was to make sure I could execute my spin how I need to so I could bring home the championship.”
Brown entered the final Saturday of the season with the state's best mark of the year and was a favorite to come out on top. The spotlight added to the pressure of the moment but she still established a new top mark in the state for the season. Brown just barely edged Rachel Davis of Summerville by a quarter of an inch, acknowledging Davis is a very good thrower after the event.
“You start thinking to yourself, what if somebody beats me,” Brown said, “but you have to get into the mindset that it’s you versus yourself, not you versus anybody else.”
Earlier, Brown won Berkeley County and Region 7-AAAAA championships in the shot put to go along with first-place finishes in the Bob Jenkins Coaches Classic ELITE Invitational and Lowcountry Invitational at Woodland.
She also won the region in the discus before finishing sixth in the state in the event on Saturday.
“Dannielle is an exceptional athlete,” Stratford coach Camille Toliver said. “Since middle school she's been set on improving her personal best, setting a new goal and then chasing after that one. Dannielle works hard to perfect her craft, fine tuning all the small things that go into her throws so that she can always perform at her best. Her love for the shot put came early."
Brown was seventh in the state in the shot put as a freshman.