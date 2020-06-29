Stratford hurler headed to Tigertown

Josh Davis admits he’s still in some shock.
The rising senior right-handed pitcher from Stratford High School received an offer from Clemson University on June 26 and has verbally committed to the Tigers. He was previously committed to Charleston Southern before the Buccaneers changed coaches.
“I’m still kind of speechless right now,” said Davis, who also had an offer from College of Charleston. “It’s definitely a blessing from The Lord to even be mentioned on that level.”
He’s playing with a Diamond Devils squad this summer.
Davis (6-1, 190) was the staff ace and starting shortstop as a sophomore for the Knights. He posted a 5-3 mark with a 1.18 earned-run average in 2019 and struck out 59 batters. He walked 12 batters in 71.1 innings.
Davis had a 1-0 mark with nine strikeouts and no runs allowed as a junior before COVID-19 wiped out the rest of the 2020 season.
Stratford coach Brandon Beckman said Clemson is getting a winner on and off the field.
“Josh is the epitome of a faithful, hardworking and successful young man,” Beckman said. “He is a great teammate and an outstanding baseball player. Clemson is getting a kid that will add tremendous value to their program and we are happy that he has been such an integral part of our program. We can’t wait to see what his senior year holds.”
In 22 varsity appearances, Davis has 96 strikeouts and a no-hitter in 122.1 innings pitched compared to just 21 walks.
He’s topped out at 89 miles per hour and sits in the 86 to 88 range but Davis likes to pull the string on many of his out pitches.
“I’ve been working on the changeup for 10 years,” Davis said. “I just learned to really master that pitch before I jumped to the curveball or anything else. I waited to throw a curveball until I was 14 so all I had was fastball-changeup. I needed to work on controlling the changeup first. My goal with the changeup is for it to be a big difference from the fastball. It makes the fastball look faster.”
Davis is also the starting quarterback for the Stratford football team in the fall.
Davis’s older brother, J.D. Davis, will finish his playing career as an infielder at Nicholls State after three years at The Citadel.