Stags will be experienced in 2021

Twenty seniors for Berkeley High School’s football team helped the Stags continue their winning tradition in the 2020 season.
It’s a special group for Stags coach Randy Robinson, who just finished his fifth season in Moncks Corner. He's compiled a 44-14 mark.
“This group was kind of my first group,” Robinson said. “They were my first B-team group when I got the job here. I still remember hustling to Stratford to see them play their first game. It was fun to watch them compete and grow in our program. We’re certainly going to miss what they did for us.”
The Stags finished runner-up in Region 7-AAAAA – a 2-point loss to Goose Creek was the difference between first and second – and advanced to the Class 5A playoffs. A loss to Sumter in the opening round capped a campaign shortened by COVID-19 concerns. The Stags got in eight games, a blessing considering the season almost never got off the ground.
“That’s what I told them after the game,” Robinson said. “I said it didn’t end the way we wanted it to end but we got to play a football season and made the playoffs. It’s not as bad as it seems but I am sick for my seniors. We were hanging around despite some adversity.”
The season was the last for 11 starters, including quarterback Trey Minor, receiver Solomon Butler and some cornerstones on defense.
Minor missed out on the playoff game with an injury but finished 104 of 162 for 1,632 yards and 15 touchdown passes. He also ran for a touchdown.
Butler, a Western Carolina commit, hauled in 49 passes for 767 yards and seven touchdowns. Both Minor and Butler were all-region picks for the Stags offense.
OL Markeith Johnson and WR Kyle Gill (22-251-1) are two more offensive starters moving on.
Of the six senior starters on defense, four were all-region selections: DL Jayden Broughton, LB Jorden Miller, LB Jay Snow and DB Myles Walker. Two more senior defenders having played their final game on Moody Field are DL Jamar Smalls and LB Shane Walker.
On special teams, K/P Roy Brown also graduates.
The 2021 squad will feature experienced groups at offensive line, running back and defensive back.
Junior running back Luke Gadsden led in the run game with 825 yards and seven touchdowns while junior Reggie Campbell chipped in 204 yards and three touchdowns. Junior Malachi Oliver added a pair of scores on the ground.
Junior Marion Mitchell figures to be one of the top receivers in the Lowcountry next season after grabbing 30 passes for 552 yards and five touchdowns. He scored three of those in a decisive region victory against Wando. Sophomore Troy Reid hauled in two scores and junior Austin Gray returns, too.
Junior quarterback Waites Wilson garnered the start in the playoffs against Sumter and was 13 of 18 for 133 yards and a touchdown to Mitchell. On the season, he completed 20 of 28 passes for 162 yards.
The offensive line was all brand new this season but figures to be a strength next year with four starters set to return. Three of those are juniors on the left side: Demarco Gadsden, Evan Calvin and center Aiden Ferrell. Sophomore Andrew Mims appears ready for a move out to right tackle from a guard spot to replace Johnson.
All six returning starters on defense will be seniors i 2021: DL Jonte Thompson, DL Jamair Willis, OLB Shyne Gillon, DB Steven Graham, DB Ja’Son Washington and DB DeMonte Gaillard.