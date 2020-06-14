Stags start summer work

Like every other program in the county, the Berkeley High School Stags tip-toed into summer preparation for football season.
COVID-19 concerns have forced squads to phase into their preseason plan. Social distancing measures and masks have replaced one-on-one competition drills and helmets.
“It took a little getting used to for the kids,” BHS coach Randy Robinson said. “They wanted to interact. We had to break them into groups and keep them separated so there was no chance for cross contamination.”
The outside drill work with no football was a little different but the Stags got in a lot of fundamental work. They had multiple stations in play. No more than nine players and one coach can be in the same group.
“I think we had a good plan,” Robinson said. “We got everybody separated. After the first day, the coaches came back and everything was real positive. We could still teach some football and got to see our kids, which was also a big deal. We have four stations between the gyms and multiple weight rooms. We actually outfitted one weight room outside. It’s a little crazy but it’s working right now.”
There were some Stags who were ahead of the curve in their conditioning but most were behind, with school and sports shut down due to coronavirus since mid-March.
“The first day we had some really struggle with the workout,” Robinson said. “It wasn’t even a full workout. We were limited on what we could do but some of them were struggling. I think they realized they needed to get in shape.”
When phase one gives way to the second phase, teams will be able to do more football specific work. There is no specific date to the start of the next phase.
“We just want to do it the right way and stay healthy,” Robinson said. “We want to get to phase two. That will give us some more opportunities to teach some football and get a helmet on. The big thing is to get them acclimated to the heat. We know August is coming. The heat and humidity will be here. I just want to make sure our kids are ready for it.”
Robinson recalls one day in the first week. You could cut the humidity with a knife.
“Every time I breathed in with my mask my sun glasses fogged up,” Robinson said.
Phase three when it arrives will signal a return to normal operations.
“Football will be here when they let us have it,” Robinson said. “That’s the approach we’re taking.”