Stags squads play waiting game

The Berkeley High School basketball teams have been on an extended break since playing their last games in mid-December but expect to get back on the court Jan. 26 against a non-conference opponent.
Many teams have been sidelined for COVID-19 reasons.
Region 7-AAAAA play is tentatively slated to crank up on either Jan. 29 or Feb. 2 and only the top two teams advance to the playoffs.
The Berkeley girls are 3-1 but have not played since Dec. 11, a 47-40 loss to West Ashley. The Lady Stags also have a pair of wins over Stall (62-52 and 43-41) and West Ashley (45-39, 2 OT).
Preseason all-region picks Peighton Jambor, a sophomore forward, and sophomore guard Jyahni Smith pace the team in scoring.
Jambor is pouring in a team-high 18 points to go along with 15 boards and 1.5 boards, also team bests.
Smith scores 7.8 points and averages 5.3 assists, 3.5 steals and 4.3 rebounds per contest.
Seniors Skylar Scott and Rosa Lee Faison are consistent contributors, averaging five points apiece. Scott grabs 4.3 boards a game and dishes out 1.8 assists. Faison averages 3.5 rebounds.
Berkeley’s boys are still seeking their first victory of the season. They’ve played Stall, West Ashley and Summerville twice each, improving in the second games against each school.
In their last game, the Stags fell 43-40 to Summerville on Dec. 18.
Senior forward Jayden Broughton leads in scoring (9.7 ppg) and rebounding (10.5 ppg). Junior Damon Brown has chipped in eight points per game and 1.5 blocks per contest.
Junior KJ Bryant (5.2), junior Malik Brabham (4.3 ppg), senior Aliah Faison (4.3 ppg) and senior Jay Snow (4.2 ppg) are additional consistent contributors to the scoreboard.
Faison also chips in 3.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game along with 1.3 steals. Brabham kicks in three rebounds and 2.2 steals a contest.
As they move into region play, the Stags are not alone in searching for a victory celebration. Stratford and Cane Bay are also winless while Wando has a losing record. Goose Creek, though, is unbeaten and ranked inside the state’s top 10.