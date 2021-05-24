Stags Softball wins Lower State opener

Southpaw Abby Prince hurled a three-hitter and drove in two runs at the plate to power Berkeley to a 6-2 victory over visiting Ashley Ridge in the opening game of the Class 5A Lower State championship series in softball on Monday.
The Stags (28-3) can advance to the state championship series next week with a win in Summerville on Wednesday. Byrnes and Fort Mill are playing for the Upper State title.
Prince fanned five batters and allowed one earned run while infielders Jersey Silver and Hayden Richberg each collected two hits and scored twice for Berkeley.
The Stags trailed 1-0 before scoring three runs in the bottom of the third inning.
Ashley Ridge plated an unearned run in the top of the sixth to pull within 3-2 but Berkeley broke it open in the bottom of the frame.
Silver and Prince knocked in runs with singles and Savannah Ballentine drew a walk with the bases loaded for the Stags.
The win was the fourth in five tries against Ashley Ridge this season.