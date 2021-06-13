Stags Softball replacing six seniors

It wasn't easy but six Berkeley High School softball seniors left the Stags' program better than they found it.
The group helped guide the Stags to region and postseason district championships and an appearance in the Lower State championship series. A break here or there and maybe the girls could have reeled in the state’s biggest prize.
Berkeley finished 28-5 , buoyed by some stellar leadership from the seniors.
“I think they were a great example of how to treat people,” Berkeley coach Kelley Dillon said after her fourth season at the helm. “They appreciated every teammate with respect. The team got along well because of how they carried themselves. I’m really sad to see them go and for them not to reach that goal we had in mind of a state championship but they showed the younger players how to play and what it takes to play at that level. They’ll be some hard shoes to fill because of their passion for the game.”
Four of the six are going on to play in college: SS Jersey Silver (Presbyterian), C Gracie Prince (Charleston Southern), 3B Skylar Page (Presbyterian) and 2B Hayden Richberg (Concord). Harley Williams played outfield and Hannah Haines was a first baseman.
Silver was an all-state selection and Prince an all-Region 7-AAAAA pick. Both made the South Class 5A-2A-1A all-star squad.
Headlining the returning group is Region 7-AAAAA player of the year OF/P Abby Prince, a rising junior, and OF/P Gracie DeCuir.
DeCuir, a rising senior, was also an all-region selection.
Seven more rising seniors can return, too.
In addition to Abby Prince and DeCuir, Caroline Ballentine is experienced inside the circle. Savannah Ballentine has played some right field, catcher and third base and Riley Daniel is back at first base.
Jakayla McKelvey, Taylor Garvin and Lilly McCollum are outfielders returning.
As for 2022, Dillon is confident the Stags will be in the mix for more region and district titles.
“They’re going to be ready,” she said.