Stags Softball could have been special

Kelley Dillon truly believes she had a squad capable of making a long playoff run. A state championship wasn’t unimaginable.
Just how special the 2020 Berkeley High School softball season was going to be will never be known.
“I’ve seen how much work they’ve put in,” Coach Dillon said. “To see a year get taken from them by something they can’t control is kind of tough.”
The South Carolina High School League Executive Committee voted to cancel the remainder of the spring sports seasons and Gov. Henry McMaster announced public schools would remain closed for the rest of the academic year due to COVID-19 concerns.
“You hate to think what if but we had a great opportunity this year,” Dillon said.
The Stags could swing the sticks from top to bottom and had great pitching depth.
They had just finishing going 5-0 in the Lady Rebel Invitational at Byrnes High School March 13-14 before schools were closed, hitting nine home runs in the process of outscoring opponents 49-15.
The Stags’ last game was a 9-7 win over Mauldin on March 14.
Abby Prince had three hits and knocked in four runs. Jersey Silver was 4 for 4, plated three runs and scored three times. Two-hole hitter Jakayla McKelvey was 3 for 5 with two runs scored. Riley Daniel chipped in two hits. Pitcher Skylar Page earned the win inside the circle, throwing four innings of one-hit relief with six strikeouts.
“When you look at where we were when we left off, we had just won the Lady Rebel Invitational which had some of the best competition in the Upstate,” Dillon said. “We were able to walk out of there with some very nice wins. It gave us a lot of encouragement. To have to put a pause on everything was heartbreaking.”
Berkeley was the clear favorite to win its region for the fourth year in a row.
The shutdown brought about an abrupt end to the high school careers of two seniors, third baseman Ally Hewette and second baseman Madison Wyndham.
“They were both four-year varsity lettermen,” Dillon said. “They were two kids who were willing to do things I asked them to do whether it was in school and I asked them to track down another player or out on the ballfield. This year in particular when we had some injuries early, I looked at both of them and said we might need you to play some positions you’re not used to. They both get out there and grind and work hard for me. Nothing more you can ask for as a coach.”
Three players who were all-state picks in 2019 will return next season as part of another strong roster.