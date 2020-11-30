Stags seeking new football coach

Berkeley High School football coach Randy Robinson has called it a career and will spend retirement "chasing his grand boys all around the mountains," BHS Principal Steven Steele said in a statement released by the Berkeley County School District.
Robinson, who successfully guided the Stags since the 2016 season, informed Stags players and the school community of his decision to retire on Nov. 30. He’s in his 31st year in education. The retirement is effective in December and he's moving to Six Mile in Pickens County to be closer to two grandsons.
"It’s hard to leave Berkeley," Robinson said. "The people here have been so good to me and my family. These kids here are hard-working kids and great kids. Some of them were shocked but I know they'll get the right guy in here and keep on rolling."
He explained to the players they would understand one day down the road when they're grandfathers.
"When you get my age it's not hard to connect the dots," Robinson said. "I'm going where my grand babies are."
His career began at Berkeley Middle School in 1989. He joined the staff at Daniel High School near Clemson in 1995 and eventually led the Lions program from 2006-15, going 96-33 with one state final appearance.
He returned to Moncks Corner in 2016 to take over for Jeff Cruce, who was 25-32 at BHS in his five seasons. Robinson turned the Stags around, winning three region championships, playing for a Lower State title and making the playoffs all five seasons.
“Coach Rob, as he is affectionately known, is a great coach and an even better man who helped the Stags win games,” Steele said. “More importantly, though, he molded our young people in such a way that they were better after leaving our program than they were when they first entered the program. This was more than a job for Coach Rob and his family. His wife, Christie, spent countless hours volunteering at the school without any need for recognition. We will miss Coach Rob but wish him nothing but the best rest and relaxation in his retirement.”
The search for Robinson’s replacement begins immediately.
He just finished his fifth season and compiled a 44-14 mark and the season was the last for 20 seniors.
"I didn't do this by myself," Robinson said. "I had a great group of coaches. I'll help out as much as they want me to while I'm here but they know what they're doing."
Whoever takes over will inherit a squad that has experienced groups returning at offensive line, running back and defensive back.
Junior running back Luke Gadsden led the Stags with 825 yards and seven touchdowns while junior Reggie Campbell chipped in 204 yards and three touchdowns. Junior Malachi Oliver added a pair of scores on the ground.
Junior Marion Mitchell figures to be one of the top receivers in the Lowcountry in 2021 after grabbing 30 passes for 552 yards and five touchdowns. Sophomore Troy Reid hauled in two scores and junior Austin Gray returns, too.
The offensive line was all brand new this season but figures to be a strength next year with four starters set to return. Three of those are juniors on the left side: Demarco Gadsden, Evan Calvin and center Aiden Ferrell. Sophomore Andrew Mims appears ready for a move out to right tackle from a guard spot to replace Johnson.
Junior quarterback Waites Wilson garnered his lone start in the playoffs against Sumter and was 13 of 18 for 133 yards and a touchdown to Mitchell. On the season, he completed 20 of 28 passes for 162 yards in a backup role to senior Trey Minor.
All six returning starters on defense will be seniors next season: DL Jonte Thompson, DL Jamair Willis, OLB Shyne Gillon, DB Steven Graham, DB Ja’Son Washington and DB DeMonte Gaillard.
"I would have found a way to stay another year if I didn't think we were leaving the program in great shape," Robinson said.
This past season, the Stags finished second in Region 7-AAAAA and ended the year in the first round of the playoffs.
The Stags got in all eight games, a point Robinson appreciated considering the season almost never got off the ground because of COVID-19.
“That’s what I told them after the game,” Robinson said. “I said it didn’t end the way we wanted it to end but we got to play a football season and made the playoffs. It’s not as bad as it seems."