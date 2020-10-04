Stags roll; 0-2 Foxes up next

Consider the Berkeley Stags back on track.
Coming off a tough, two-point loss to defending region champion Goose Creek, the Stags were in do-or-die mode at Wando on Friday. A loss would have made it awfully difficult to make the playoffs next month, considering only two teams from Region 7-AAAAA will advance.
“I told the seniors this is a playoff game,” Berkeley coach Randy Robinson said. “I said if you don’t win the last three games, you don’t make the playoffs unless you get some help. We want to control our own destiny.”
Robinson’s team coasted by the Warriors, 35-14, behind the right arm of senior quarterback Tre Minor and pass-catching skills of receiver Marion Mitchell. The duo hooked up on three touchdown passes - 85, 18 and 55 yards – as the Stags improved to 1-1 heading into Friday’s home clash with Ashley Ridge in non-region play.
“They say you make your biggest improvement from Week 1 to Week 2 and now we’ve just got to keep cleaning up the little things and grow up a little bit.”
Ashley Ridge dropped to 0-2 with a 41-14 loss to West Ashley on Friday. The Foxes are still looking for their first victory under new coach Shane Fidler. Fidler’s team fell 41-20 in Week 1 against Fort Dorchester.
Berkeley is 2-0 all-time against Ashley Ridge, winning 40-0 last season and 28-21 in 2018. Minor tossed three touchdown passes and ran for another in last year's blowout.
“Shane will do a good job there,” Robinson said. “He was offensive coordinator at Colleton County when they were scoring a lot of points, and he did a good job at Waccamaw.”
Berkeley’s first defense limited Wando (1-1) to just one touchdown after giving up 28 points against Goose Creek in the opener. After the Warriors tied it 7-7 early in the second quarter, the Stags scored 28 unanswered points to seize control. Wando had defeated Cane Bay 35-10 in its opener.
“We finally found ourselves defensively,” Robinson said. “We settled in in the second quarter and played Berkeley defense.”
The Stags' other two touchdowns were scored by running backs Luke Gadsden and Malachi Oliver.
Berkeley hosts Stratford in a Region 7-AAAAA game on Oct. 16.