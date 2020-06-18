Stags' Proctor verbals to Division I program

Jackson Proctor’s sweet swing from the left side is headed to the Upstate when he graduates in 2023.
The Berkeley High School outfielder, a rising sophomore, didn’t have to ponder at all when offered by the Clemson Tigers recently. He’s drawn attention for how well he squares balls up. They come off the bat with some authority.
“When he swings the bat, he doesn’t miss the barrel much,” Berkeley baseball coach Landy Cox said. “He’s always been a hitter. The big thing is on the biggest stage is when he normally plays his best. Last season when we played in that preseason tournament in Columbia, he faced some Division I pitchers and I think he had three doubles on the day. He’s always been big during the big situations.”
Proctor, playing travel ball for a Diamond Devils 17U team this summer, also had offers from South Carolina, College of Charleston and Citadel. The Tigers’ offer stood out, though. It was one he had been dreaming about. Proctor bleeds orange.
“He’s been a Clemson fan his entire life,” Cox said. “His mom asked him if he wanted to think about it and he said I’ve been thinking about this since I was four years old. He knew he what he wanted to do.”
Proctor was a productive leadoff hitter for the Stags in the spring and helped power the squad to a 6-0 start before COVID-19 concerns shut down schools and sports in mid-March. He was 3 for 3 with a RBI in the last game of the season, a 13-0 win over Stall High School. A day earlier, he had a hit, run and RBI in a 4-0 victory over Hanahan High School.
Proctor finished with a .412 batting average, four doubles, five RBIs and five runs in the truncated slate. He’ll be one of the better known sophomores in the state next spring.
“He has one of the prettiest left-handed swings you’ll see,” Cox said. “He’s a very quick bat, knows the strike zone. Doesn’t matter if somebody is throwing the ball 72 or 92, he’s going to square the ball up.”
Not many high school athletes reel in this type of offer before they’re an upperclassman so it’s not without a possible downside. There’s some added pressure that comes with the territory. From now on, Proctor will be a coveted out, the kid with a Division I offer in hand that someone else can make a name for themselves off of.
And sometimes early offers don’t stick a few years down the road. Guys have to keep improving and physical development is a big key.
“I think he can handle it,” Cox said. “He’s a worker. He’s a workaholic. He hits and he hits and he hits. One of the first things I told him was when you commit to a school that just means you’ve agreed to go there. That doesn’t mean they’ve agreed to keep you. If you start struggling, they’ll find somebody else. I told him don’t get too comfortable.”
The previous two summers, Proctor was a key component on a pair of Moncks Corner Dixie Boys all-star teams (13U and 14U) that advanced to their respective World Series tournaments.