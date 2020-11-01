Stags prepare for visit from Fort D

The Berkeley football team finishes the regular season with the ultimate test.
The 4-2 Stags host unbeaten Fort Dorchester on Friday before beginning the Class 5A playoffs on Nov. 13 at Sumter, the Region 6-AAAAA champion. The Stags finished runner-up in Region 7-AAAAA to Goose Creek.
The 6-0 Patriots, ranked third in the state behind Dutch Fork and Gaffney, won Region 8-AAAAA this season and are coming off a 41-7 win over Wando. Berkeley lost at Summerville, 42-20, on Friday after leading 20-14 at halftime.
“The Fort is going to fly around on defense,” Berkeley coach Randy Robinson said. “They are not as strong and physical as Summerville but they are going to make plays. Offensively, we are going to have to come up with a better plan. Obviously we didn’t get it done in practice this week.”
The Patriots outscored Berkeley 81-7 in two meetings last season. They bounced the Stags from the playoffs in the second round.
In the loss to Summerville, Stags quarterback Trey Minor threw for 189 yards and three touchdowns. He hit Solomon Butler for scores of 61 and 5 yards and Troy Reid from 19 yards out. Minor has thrown for over 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns on the season. Butler caught 10 passes for 129 yards against the Green Wave.
“Their defense in the second half was lights out,” Robinson said. “Summerville came out fired up and punched us in the mouth, but our kids responded, got back in the game and we had the lead at halftime. I loved the way we responded to that adversity. Then the same thing happened in the second half and we didn’t respond.”
Fort Dorchester captured its region crown by outlasting Summerville, 35-34, on Oct. 23.
In the win over Wando, Patriots running back Dwayne Wright rushed for 209 yards and three touchdowns. Quarterback Zolton Osborne was 18 of 31 for 206 yards and two touchdowns for the Patriots.
The Patriots begin the playoffs on Nov. 13 at home against River Bluff.
Wright has 13 touchdowns on the ground for the season and Osborne has passed for nearly 1,200 yards and 13 touchdowns. Receiver OJ Washington has over 400 yards and six touchdowns.