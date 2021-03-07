Stags post tourney victories

Berkeley High School’s baseball team rang up 10 runs, not just once but twice, in its first two games of the season on Friday and Saturday.
The Stags cruised past Spring Valley, 10-2, then surged past Greenville, 10-8, in the NaturChem Invitational at Lexington High School. They hung a five spot in the top of the sixth against Greenville to move to 2-0 in the tournament.
The Stags take on Dorman on Monday (after press time) and finish the event on March 10. They host Fort Dorchester on March 15.
Against Spring Valley, Berkeley scored at least one run in all six at-bats and starting pitcher Chevy Wrenn fanned eight batters over four innings to pick up the win.
Leadoff hitter OF Jackson Proctor and two-hole hitter IF Gabe White each had two hits for the Stags. Proctor doubled twice and White scored twice.
Catcher Mark Russell drove in a pair of runs while IF Mason Salisbury and OF Rhett Legette scored twice.
Led by Salisbury’s 3-for-4 effort, the Stags pounded out 12 hits against Greenville. Salisbury drove in a pair of runs and scored three times.
Russell plated four runs and connected on a two-run home run. IF Jesse Free also blasted a solo shot for the Stags and OF Austin Hewette chipped in a pair of hits.
Reliever Garrick Barb was credited with the win, recording the final two outs of the bottom of the fifth.
Inheriting a 10-7 lead after Berkeley’s five-run sixth, Legette earned the save by striking out three batters to work around two walks.
Berkeley has not lost a game since the 2019 season. The Stags finished 6-0 in a campaign shortened by COVID-19 last spring.
St. John’s Christian 6,
Holly Hill 2
Senior pitcher Josh Legnard fanned 15 batters over 6.2 innings and also collected two hits and a RBI from the cleanup spot in St. John’s Christian’s 6-2 win over Holly Hill Academy on March 5.
Legnard (1-0) surrendered two hits and two runs but was otherwise dominant for the Cavaliers. Leadoff hitter Nick Jimenez also contributed two hits. Brayden Lail scored twice.
The Cavaliers (1-1) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning on KC Kacarka’s RBI single before breaking it open with five runs in the fourth inning.
St. John’s Christian hosts Faith Christian on Monday (after press time) before hosting Andrew Jackson on March 11 and going to First Baptist on March 12.