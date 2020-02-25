Stags lose just two seniors

The Berkeley High School boys basketball team finished the season with a 9-13 mark, including a 2-8 record in Region 7-AAAAA play.
It was quite the drop-off from playing for the state championship a year earlier.
“This season had its ups and downs and it was definitely a learning experience,” Stags coach Joe Wallace said. “The good thing is we only had two seniors so we will have the majority of the guys coming back next year.”
The losses are guards Hakeem Meggett and Willie Chisolm. Meggett led in points (16.3 ppg), rebounds (5 rpg), assists (2.4 apg), steals (3 spg) and blocks (1.3 bpg). Chisolm was a role player, scoring 2.9 points and grabbing 1.6 rebounds per game.
“With this being the first year on varsity for most of the team, they now understand the hard work, commitment, the fundamentals and the attention to details that it will take to compete at a high level," Wallace said. "It's one thing for me to tell them but when they see it first hand, it has more of an impact. I am excited about the group of guys that should be coming back next year. I am hoping that some leaders emerge between now and the end of the summer.”
Junior guards Framon Frasier and Mark Crawford have proven scoring ability. Frasier was the second leading scorer at 12.5 points per game and Crawford averaged 10.7 points. Both also tallied more than three rebounds and two steals a game.
Seven other lettermen who saw in action in at least 13 games could also return next winter. Sophomore Marion Mitchell averaged 4.5 points per game, junior Solomon Butler grabbed 3.8 boards a game and junior Jalen Wallace tracked down 3.7 rebounds a contest.