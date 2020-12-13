Stags looking for first win

Berkeley High School’s boys basketball team dropped to 0-4 on the season with a 59-41 loss at West Ashley on Dec. 11. The Wildcats also won, 60-35, on Dec. 8.
Junior Malik Brabham powered the Stags on Friday with 14 points while senior forward Jayden Broughton grabbed 10 rebounds.
Broughton paces the Stags with nine points and 11 rebounds a game on the year. More consistent scorers are Brabham (6.5 ppg), junior KJ Bryant (6 ppg) and senior Jay Snow (6 ppg), also the second leading rebounder with 4.8 boards a contest.
Senior Alijah Faison averages 3.8 points and four rebounds and leads with 3.3 steals a game. Brabham records 2.8 steals a game.
Berkeley’s girls basketball team (3-1) outscored West Ashley 8-2 in the second overtime on Dec. 8 in Moncks Corner to edge the Wildcats, 45-39.
West Ashley returned the favor on Dec. 11, handing Berkeley a 47-40 loss.
Berkeley travels to Summerville on Dec. 15 and hosts the Green Wave on Dec. 18.