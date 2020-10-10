Stags, Knights thinking playoffs

Either Berkeley or Stratford will control its own destiny in the quest for a Class 5A playoff spot after Friday night.
The longtime Berkeley County rivals encounter one another in Moncks Corner with postseason hopes hanging in the balance on the Stags' homecoming night. The Stags (2-1, 1-1 region) have knocked off the Knights four years in a row, including last season’s 34-7 victory. Berkeley is coming off a 35-7 win at home against Ashley Ridge in a non-region game on Oct. 8 and stakes are high.
“We came out of the gates and played hard,” Stags coach Randy Robinson said. “We hadn’t done that in either game this season. Even though we won at Wando, we started slow. Our defensive unit is starting to come around. We’re flying around now. They’ve got a lot more confidence. We’ve got a lot of good things going the right direction defensively.”
Stratford is also 2-1 overall and 1-1 in the region after surviving an overtime battle with Wando on Oct. 9. In overtime, running back Jaedon Alston scored on a 4-yard run and the Knights stymied Wando three times from the 2-yard line to preserve a 28-21 victory.
It was quite the about-face for Coach Dennie McDaniel’s squad after falling 32-10 at Cane Bay a week earlier.
“Definitely we were disappointed with how we played,” he said of the Cane Bay game. “Obviously we were hoping for a better outcome. As the head coach, I take full responsibility for that. I didn’t have our kids ready to play. We talked all week about being physical. I don’t feel like our physicality was where it needed to be.”
The Knights showed off some speed against Wando, too. Receiver Brenden Carter hauled in a 36-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Josh Davis in the first quarter to tie it 7-7 and Damarius Anderson scored on a 96-yard touchdown pass from Davis in the second quarter. Later, return man Jakai Robinson raced 94 yards on a kickoff return to tie it 21-21 late in the third quarter.
Robinson scouted the Knights and came away impressed.
“There was a lot of energy,” he said. “You could tell Dennie had them ready to play. I’m sure they were looking at it like we do. I’ve told my kids you can’t lose another region game if you want to make the playoffs. We’re going back to the 1980s where only two teams get in. You’ve got to win.”
The Stags had to deal with a lot less drama in their rout of Ashley Ridge. Receiver Solomon Butler grabbed a shovel pass from quarterback Tre Minor and raced 70 yards for a touchdown on the Stags’ first play from scrimmage. He finished with 129 yards on four grabs and Berkeley coasted.
Minor ended up 12 of 14 for 251 yards and connected with Butler again on a 35-yard touchdown strike in the second quarter to make it 28-0.
“He’s going to get loose,” Robinson said of the Western Carolina commit.
In between, running back Luke Gadsden scored on an 8-yard run and position mate Malachi Oliver reached paydirt from the 7.
Gadsden, who finished with 90 yards on ground, added another touchdown run in the third quarter.
Marion Mitchell, who made three touchdown grabs against Wando a week earlier, contributed five receptions for 83 yards against Ashley Ridge.
“We always said if this kid works he’s got a chance to be special,” Robinson said. “With his speed, he’s a great complement to Kyle (Gill) and Solomon.”
Reggie Campbell and Oliver chipped in 52 yards rushing.
“Tonight was by far the best we’ve run the football,” Robinson said. “The offensive line started getting it going a little bit. The right side has been a revolving door. The left side is where we’re making our hay right now. Demarco Gadsden is a monster at left tackle and Evan Calvin is getting better every game at left guard. Aidan Ferrell is in there battling at center. The right side is getting there.”
The Stags had an easier time with Wando, winning 35-14 in Mt. Pleasant on Oct. 2. McDaniel said it’s of paramount importance to get the Knights back down to earth after such an emotional victory. They didn’t do that after edging Summerville 21-14 in the season opener.
“Berkeley is definitely the most athletic team we’ve seen so far,” McDaniel said. “They’re probably the best one we’ve seen so far, too. We’ve got to get these kids grounded. We can’t let Wando beat us this week.”
The game-winner gave Alston 100 yards rushing on 21 carries and Davis passed for 140 yards. Linebacker Mason Lord led the Knights with 12 tackles while Jadon Wilcox and Tory Gethers added 11 and 8 respectively.
“We’ve got our hands full,” Robinson said. “They dialed up some big plays against Wando. Their quarterback throws a great ball and the running back can make a play on you, too.”
On the season, Minor has passed for 842 yards and seven touchdowns for the Stags. Gadsden is the leading rusher with 344 yards and three touchdowns.
Butler (18-324-3) and Mitchell (14-311-3) are the top receivers. Gill has 12 grabs for 114 yards.
Davis has 579 yards and six touchdown passes on the season for Stratford.