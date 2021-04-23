Stags have another region crown

A hopeful bunch of students and fans gathered in the right-field corner and patiently waited, anticipating Friday night would be one the Berkeley High School baseball team would turn into a celebration.
The home team didn’t disappoint.
Stags pitcher Mack Ritter fanned seven batters and allowed just one hit over 5.2 innings and leadoff hitter Gabe White was 3 for 4 with a RBI to power the Stags past Stratford, 5-0, at Jim Bradley Field.
“You live for an atmosphere like this here,” Berkeley baseball coach Landy Cox said. “We challenged people to come watch us play. Normally, we just win a lot of games here and don’t say a whole lot but we challenged our people to come out and support us. This is a good baseball team.”
And now the Stags (19-3, 9-0 Region 7-AAAAA) have another region championship, too. They’ve captured six region titles since 2013 and almost certainly would have won it in 2020 had COVID-19 concerns not shut down the season.
“Some of those seniors called and said ‘y’all get it done for us since we didn’t get a chance,” Cox said. “Tonight was a lot of fun. If you can imagine how good that team was. Those six (seniors) with this bunch was a pretty special baseball team.”
The Stags, ranked fourth in the latest Class 5A poll, have four games left in the regular season: three against Cane Bay (April 26, 28, 30) to complete the region slate and will travel to Lugoff-Elgin on May 7 in a playoff tuneup.
Cox didn’t believe he’d have any problems keeping his team motivated.
“Everybody here plays with a chip on their shoulder,” he said. “Sometimes it works out. Sometimes it doesn’t. But that’s what we do.”
Against Stratford, Berkeley scored the lone run it needed in the bottom of the first on one of three Stratford errors.
The Stags added to their lead when the Knights balked in a run in the bottom of the fourth and JP Proctor made it 3-0 in the fifth inning with a RBI double. Stratford balked in another run in the fifth, giving Berkeley some more insurance.
White’s RBI single in the sixth was the final tally. The rest was a matter of formality as the group in right field got warmed up.
Stags closer Rhett Legette recorded the last four outs, three via strikeout in the seventh. The last one set off the celebration Stags players and fans had yearned for since 2019.
Berkeley players dogpiled on the mound, then raced out to right field and scaled the fence to be with the fans who gathered.
“There’s no place like Moncks Corner,” Cox said.
Berkeley swept all three games against Stratford and knocked the Knights out of the playoffs.