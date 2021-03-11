Stags finish 3-1 in tourney

Berkeley High School’s baseball team rang up 10 runs, not just once but twice, in its first two games of the season on March 5 and 6.
The Stags cruised past Spring Valley, 10-2, then surged past Greenville, 10-8, in the NaturChem Invitational hosted by Lexington and River Bluff. They hung a five-spot in the top of the sixth against Greenville to move to 2-0 in the tournament before splitting their final two games of the event.
The Stags took on Dorman on March 8, falling 9-5, and finished the event on March 10 with a 9-5 victory over Lexington. They host Fort Dorchester on March 15 in a non-region game.
Against Spring Valley, Berkeley scored at least one run in all six at-bats and starting pitcher Chevy Wrenn fanned eight batters over four innings to pick up the win.
Leadoff hitter OF Jackson Proctor and two-hole hitter IF Gabe White each had two hits for the Stags. Proctor doubled twice and White scored twice.
Catcher Mark Russell drove in a pair of runs while IF Mason Salisbury and OF Rhett Legette scored twice.
Led by Salisbury’s 3-for-4 effort, the Stags pounded out 12 hits against Greenville. Salisbury drove in a pair of runs and scored three times.
Russell plated four runs and connected on a two-run home run. IF Jesse Free also blasted a solo shot for the Stags and OF Austin Hewette chipped in a pair of hits.
Reliever Garrick Barb was credited with the win, recording the final two outs of the bottom of the fifth.
Inheriting a 10-7 lead after Berkeley’s five-run sixth, Legette earned the save by striking out three batters to work around two walks.
In the loss to Dorman, Proctor collected three hits, two runs and a RBI. Salisbury and Newbold added two hits apiece.
The Cavaliers scored three runs in the second and four in the fourth to build an 8-1 lead.
In the win over Lexington, Proctor lifted a solo home run and Mason Salisbury drove in three runs on two hits. Russell chipped in a pair of RBIs.
Miller McGuire earned the pitching victory in 2.1 innings of relief, allowing two earned runs while striking out three batters. Legette notched the save with five strikeouts over the final 1.2 innings.
SJCA edges HHA, Faith
Senior pitcher Josh Legnard fanned 15 batters over 6.2 innings and also collected two hits and a RBI from the cleanup spot in St. John’s Christian’s 6-2 win over Holly Hill Academy on March 5.
Legnard (1-0) surrendered two hits and two runs but was otherwise dominant for the Cavaliers. Leadoff hitter Nick Jimenez also contributed two hits. Brayden Lail scored twice.
The Cavaliers (1-1) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning on KC Kacarka’s RBI single before breaking it open with five runs in the fourth inning.
St. John’s Christian hosted Faith Christian on March 8 and won 15-3.
The Cavaliers ended it with an eight spot in the bottom of the fourth inning. Conner Lockliear collected three hits and three RBIs for SJCA.
Clark Moraux, Johnny Biering, Kyle Kinard, Grayson Early and Bryce Taylor scored two runs each. Taylor drove in a pair.
Biering struck out nine batters in four innings to earn the win for the Cavaliers.
The Cavs host Andrew Jackson on March 11 and go to First Baptist on March 12.