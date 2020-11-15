Stags fall in playoffs

The Berkeley High School football team ended the season with a playoff loss on the road at Sumter High School on Friday.
The Stags finished 4-4, dropping their third straight since starting off 4-1 and locking up a runner-up finish in Region 7-AAAAA.
Berkeley tied the score 6-6 in the first quarter on a 25-yard pass from Waites Wilson to Marion Mitchell but fell behind 27-6 after Sumter returned an interception for a touchdown in the third quarter.
Wilson hooked up with Solomon Butler on a long pass to set up a short touchdown run to make it 27-13 but that’s as close as the Stags could get.
Dillon 57,
Hanahan 20
Hanahan High School capped its first season with Art Craig at the helm with a playoff loss at Dillon High School on Saturday.
The Hawks finished 5-2 under the former Timberland coach after going 1-8 in 2019.
Hanahan quarterback Johnathan Shelton ran for two touchdowns and passed for another against the Wildcats, who have six state championships since 2009.
Hawks running back Kevon Rivera ran for 190 yards while Josh Shaw added 50 yards.
Dillon (6-0) travels to Gilbert in the second round on Friday. Gilbert was a 48-12 win over Lake City in the opening round.