Stags eyeing region's top spot

The Berkeley Stags have dropped one region game in four seasons. That one to Goose Creek High School cost the Stags their fourth straight region crown in 2019. Berkeley coach Randy Robinson hasn’t had to say much to fire up his team for the 2020 season.
“The rising seniors were a little embarrassed,” Robinson said. “We take a lot of pride and put a priority on winning the region because the region means a home playoff game for sure. Goose Creek just whipped us. They have a lot of motivation to improve this year.”
Berkeley took on Georgetown in a scrimmage on Sept. 14 and came away with a 34-6 victory. There was probably more good than bad to talk about and it felt great to hit players in different-colored jerseys.
“The Stags were excited,” Robinson said. “It’s been a long time since we played a football game.”
Right out of the gate this fall, the Stags encounter a game they’ve had circled since last season.
The Gators roll into Moncks Corner on Sept. 25 for an important showdown. With only two region teams advancing to the playoffs, a win in the opener is huge.
“We’ve only lost one region game in four years but it seems like we’ve fallen off the radar,” Robinson said. “My kids are hearing it every day. I kind of like being the underdog. It’s a lot easier to coach from behind. You go back and watch the body language in that game (the Gators) were the hungrier team and they got it done. I told my guys they played the way Berkeley had been playing for two or three years. That’s why we finished second instead of first.”
Offensively, Robinson hands the keys to senior quarterback Tre Minor. Minor started the first two games last season, throwing for over 300 yards in wins over Stall and Ashley Ridge before getting hurt.
Minor’s weapons include running backs Luke Gadsden and Reggie Campbell and receivers Solomon Butler, Kyle Gill and Marion Mitchell. Butler, a senior, is committed to Western Carolina after hauling in 55 passes for 877 yards and six scores in 2019.
“He’s an explosive kid and he’s got good hands,” Robinson said. “He’s got all the tools to be great. It’s just a matter of putting it all together. He’s made some acrobatic catches through the years.”
Graduation hit the Stags hard in the offensive trenches – they return no starters - but it’s a group that has cohesiveness and gets along well. Robinson believes they’ll do their part to improve as the season goes on.
The projected starting linemen are Demarco Gadsden, Evan Calvin, Aiden Ferrell, Malachi Eadie and Markeith Johnson.
On the defensive front, Jayden Broughton is an athletic, fast player returning.
“I’m sure we’ll end up finding him a home in college football,” Robinson said. “I’m sure he can play somewhere. He’s long-armed and a good leader up front.”
More defensive linemen are Jamar Smalls, Jared Woodrum and Shane Walker.
Jordan Miller and Jay Snow are returning starters at linebacker and Devin Nixon has worked himself into a starting spot with a great offseason.
Cornerback Myles Walker heads up a defensive back group that includes Ja’son Washington, Demonte Gilliard, Keyshawn Limehouse and Steven Graham.
Roy Brown returns as a kicker/punter.
“He’s a lot more consistent,” Robinson said. “The one extra point we didn’t convert (against Georgetown) was a bad snap. He’s definitely put in the work in the offseason. He’s a kid I had to run off a couple times during the pandemic. He showed up at the fields. You’ve got to love a kid that just wants to improve.”