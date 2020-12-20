Stags end non-region slate

Berkeley High School’s boys basketball team concluded its non-region slate with a hard-fought loss to visiting Summerville High School on Friday.
The Green Wave edged the Stags, 43-40.
Summerville improved to 5-1 while Berkeley dropped to 0-6. The Stags begin the Region 7-AAAAA slate against preseason league favorite Goose Creek High School on Jan. 5 before traveling to Goose Creek on Jan. 8.
The first week of region play will present a challenge for the inexperienced Stags.
The Gators improved to 5-0 on Friday with a 75-26 victory against Ashley Ridge and are ranked inside the SC Basketball Coaches Association’s top 10.
Senior Jayden Broughton paced the Stags with 11 points while seniors Malik Russell and Alijah Faison chipped in seven points apiece. Juniors Damon Brown and KJ Bryant added five and four points, respectively.
Broughton completed a double-double with 10 rebounds while Faison had four rebounds and five assists.
On the season, Broughton averages 9.7 points and 10.5 rebounds. Faison leads with 3.2 assists per game while junior Malik Brabham is tops in steals at 2.2 per contest.