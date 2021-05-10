Stags, Cobras miss state cut

Three Lowcountry programs placed inside the top eight in the Class 5A Lower State golf tournament on May 10 at Shaftesbury Glen in Conway, earning spots in the Class 5A state tournament.
Wando and West Ashley led the local contingent in the 16-team event in a tie for third place with a total of 312. Summerville placed seventh at 317.
Lexington captured the Lower State title with a 14-over par 302, eight shots ahead of runner-up Chapin. The other state qualifiers were St. James (313), River Bluff (316) and Conway (319).
Stratford tied for ninth place with Carolina Forest at 341. Ashley Ridge was 11th. Berkeley and Cane Bay were 14th and 15th and Fort Dorchester rounded out the field.
The state tournament is May 17-18 at the Country Club of Lexington.
Ryan Bozard of West Ashley was the individual winner in the 82-man field with a 71 on the par-72 course. Chapin’s Jay Locker, Lexington’s Liam Stillwell, River Bluff’s Ashton Eubanks, Carolina Forest’s Jackson Lesley and Sumter’s Palmer Robbins tied for second with 74s.
Summerville’s AJ Martino was in a group tied for seventh with Lexington’s Mavrick Mullinax, St. James’ Walker Devers and Wando’s Edward Orr.
The lone other Lowcountry golfer in the top 15 was Ashley Ridge’s Jack Cooper (76, T11).
Blake Lee of Stratford and Fleet Murphy of Berkeley led the Berkeley County School District programs in a tie for 28th with 80s.