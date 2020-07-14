Stags' Butler verbals with SoCon program

Randy Robinson could see this day coming a long time ago.
Berkeley High School wide receiver Solomon Butler has verbally committed to Western Carolina. He flashed early in his prep career in Moncks Corner and has been an impact player for the Stags.
“His freshman year on JV, we all kind of went ‘wow’ early on,” the fifth-year Berkeley football coach said. “We all thought this guy could be really good. He worked hard that offseason and became a starter (as a sophomore). We had some pretty good receivers in that group.”
Past Stags receivers DJ Chisolm signed with Middle Tennessee, Dervon Pesnell with Campbell and Hakeem Meggett with Lenoir-Rhyne.
Butler (6-0, 195) is the new point man for the Stags receiving corps as a senior after making 55 catches for 877 yards and six touchdowns last season. He’s not just a speed guy. Butler doesn’t mind taking on a defender head on or snagging a pass in traffic. He has put on around eight pounds the last few months.
“He’s an explosive kid and he’s got good hands,” Robinson said. “He’s got all the tools to be great. It’s just a matter of putting it all together. He’s made some acrobatic catches through the years.”
One moment in 2019 sticks out to Robinson. In a rival game against Summerville, Butler showed off some football IQ on a busted play to keep a drive alive. Quarterback Willie Chisolm was scrambling around and looking for a target. The Stags were on the verge of having to punt.
“Solomon was a quarter-inch away from the sideline and Willie spots him and dumps it to him,” Robinson said. “It was a third and three and he kept a drive alive with about a 10-yard catch. That was just Solomon being a smart kid.”
That shows up in film study, too.
“He knows it inside and out,” Robinson said. “He knows all four positions, both slots and the outside. We had a film session the other day and (Coach Cam Willis) had to tell him to stop answering questions, to give somebody else a chance. We can put him anywhere.”
Western Carolina is a Southern Conference program in Cullowhee, North Carolina. Robinson believes Butler has a shot to get in the game early.
“I think when he gets up there and gets acclimated, he can play immediately,” Robinson said. “He’s got the body for it. He doesn’t mind going in the middle of the field and a lot of guys don’t like that.”