Stags blank Wando

Berkeley High School's baseball and softball teams were on the same wavelength for the second time in four region contests on March 29. Neither squad allowed a run in series openers against Wando.
The softball Stags coasted, 10-0, and the baseball Stags pulled out a 3-0 victory with strong pitching and defense.
The squads also blanked Goose Creek (16-0 and 3-0) on March 24.
Berkeley’s softball team remained unbeaten with another rout, pounding out 14 hits while only allowing two.
Leadoff hitter Jersey Silver, Gracie DeCuir and Gracie Prince collected three hits each for Berkeley (7-0, 4-0 region) while pitcher Abby Prince struck out seven batters to earn the win inside the circle. She also launched a three-run home run to help herself at the plate.
Gracie Prince and DeCuir drove in two runs apiece, with Gracie Prince sending a solo shot over the fence to give the Stags a 10-0 lead in the fifth inning. Berkeley closed out the Warriors by mercy rule in five innings.
It proved to be another comfortable night at the ballpark for the softball team. The Stags have outscored opponents 111-14.
The Berkeley baseball team (10-1, 4-0 region) gutted one out despite being limited to two hits. Starter Chevy Wrenn hurled 5.1 innings and allowed six hits while striking out six batters to take the win from the bump. Closer Rhett Legette recorded a four-out save, striking out three batters.
The Stags scored single runs in the third, fifth and sixth innings in their eighth straight victory. Jessie Free walked with one out in the third and came around on Mason Salisbury’s one-out double. In the fifth, Free reached on an error and scored on Mark Russell’s two-out single to center. The Stags then plated an insurance run on an error with two outs in the sixth and Legette fanned the side in order in the seventh.