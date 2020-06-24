Stags baseball camp a hit

The 16th summer of the Berkeley High School baseball camp saw more than 100 potential future Stags stars gain instruction in two sessions this month.
BHS coach Landy Cox said both weeks saw groups eager to get back to work in between the lines.
“The players have been more enthusiastic this week than any time before, just to get out here and do something,” Cox said. “We had a lot of mothers come in and say this is the first time in a while their kids have been exposed out here in public. It’s been good for everybody.”
Concerned about COVID-19, Cox said they were very conscious of keeping the campers spread out and not in each other’s faces. Four fields were utilized.
“We’ve had breaks where we brought the hand sanitizer out,” he said. “We’ve had no coolers. They’ve had to bring their own drinks or we’ve sold some this year as a precaution.”
Both four-day sessions were at the Moncks Corner Regional Recreation Complex on East Main Street for the first time. The camps were formerly held at the youth fields on Water Plant Road.
“Every time I come in this place, it’s nicer,” Cox said. “The basketball courts are jammed full. The people are out here walking. The playgrounds have people on them, and you have the ballfields.”
The Berkeley baseball camps for young players have proven to be a sound investment for the varsity program. Over the years, Berkeley has developed a reputation for winning. The Stags have five region championships since 2013 and won the Region 7-AAAAA crown in 2019 before finishing 6-0 this past spring in a season cut short by coronavirus. Cox has 273 career wins and the Stags four postseason district titles since 2012.
“The biggest thing is basically everybody that plays for me and is working this camp right now has come through this camp,” Cox said. “We have a few kids from out of town that hear we do a good job with it but most of them are Moncks Corner guys. We’ve got a lot of 7- and 8-year-olds I’ve never heard of before who are new to Moncks Corner. The town of Moncks Corner is really growing.”
From what Cox could tell, the future is bright for the varsity baseball program. They try to instill a sense of pride and work ethic early. Most campers run around with the Stags’ mantra – Find A Way – printed on the back of their shirts
“We hope this is a group (that will help us reach the next level),” Cox said. “There are some talented kids out here.”
Cox was assisted by current Berkeley players and coaches and at least one former Stags standout, Thomas Brittle. Brittle eventually played at College of Charleston and Clemson.