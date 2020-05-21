St. John's Christian recognizes athletic award winners

St. John’s Christian Academy announced the winners of its 2019-20 athletic awards on May 19.
Cavaliers athletics director Aaron Johnson broadcast the names of the winners in a video from his Facebook account. COVID-19 has forced schools to improvise.
“This is not the most ideal way to do athletic awards but we feel our students deserve to be celebrated,” Johnson said “We wanted to make sure we honored all of our student-athletes for the efforts they put in this year.”
Among the students earning some hardware were the two athletes of the year. Senior Charity Dennis was named the top female athlete while senior Fletcher Law was recognize as the top male.
Dennis was recognized with a superlative award in softball as the team’s defensive player of the year while Law garnered superlative awards in three sports. He was most valuable player for the football team, Cavalier award winner in basketball and the offensive most valuable player for the baseball team.
St. John’s Christian recognized winners in six varsity sports.
The volleyball team honored Mary Davis (most improved), Logan Clark (Cavalier award), Kate Kelly (defensive player of the year), Hannah Roberson (offensive player of the year) and McKenzie Ellis (most valuable player).
Football’s additional award winners were Corey Moraux (Cavalier award), Logan Robinson (lineman of the year), Jaden Bradley (defensive player of the year) and Nai’Ryan Bookert (offensive player of the year).
Winners of awards in girls basketball were Logan Clark (most improved), Beth Mitchum (Cavalier award), Hannah Roberson (defensive player of the year), Mary Davis (offensive player of the year) and Ashton Wyndham (most valuable player).
More boys basketball honorees were Josh Legnard (most improved), Rochard Tingue (defensive player of the year), Evan Mizzell (offensive player of the year) and Nai’Ryan Bookert (most valuable player).
More softball award winners were Ashton Wyndham (most improved), McKenzie Ellis (Cavalier award), Emma Roberson (offensive player of the year) and Hannah Roberson (most valuable player).
More baseball honorees were Josh Legnard (Cavalier award), Derrick Shoemaker (most improved), Logan Robinson (defensive player of the year) and Evan Mizzell (most valuable player).
“I believe the future of St. John’s Christian athletics is very bright,” Johnson said. “We have a great group of young people who are working hard. We’ve seen our enrollment grow. We’ve seen our participation in sports grow. Our volunteers do some awesome things throughout the year.”