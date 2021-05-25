Softball players from Berkeley, Hanahan, Timberland reel in all-state honors

Softball players from Berkeley, Hanahan and Timberland high schools landed all-state honors by the S.C. Coaches Association of Women’s Sports.
All three programs captured region titles this spring.
As press time, the Stags were still playing and up 1-0 in a best-of-three series against Ashley Ridge in the Lower State championship series.
The Lower State winner tangles with Upper State representative Fort Mill or Byrnes in the Class AAAAA title series set for June 1, 3 and 5. The Lower State winner hosts Game 1 and Upper State winner Game 2. Game 3 would be at a neutral site.
Berkeley’s Class AAAAA all-state selections are junior P/OF Gracie DeCuir, sophomore P/OF Abby Prince and senior IF Jersey Silver.
Hanahan’s picks in Class AAA are senior IF Brooke Patterson and sophomore IF Brooke Jones. The Hawkettes advanced to a postseason district championship game before ending the season there.
In Class AAA, Timberland’s all-state selections are sophomore OF Emily Dawson, junior C Abbi Harrawood and senior IF Hayley Gaskins. The Wolves finished the season in the district tournament.
Berkeley 6, Ashley Ridge 2
Southpaw Abby Prince pitched a three-hitter and drove in two runs at the plate to power Berkeley to a 6-2 victory over visiting Ashley Ridge in the opening game of the Class AAAAA Lower State championship series in softball on May 24.
Prince fanned five batters and allowed one earned run while infielders Jersey Silver and Hayden Richberg each collected two hits and scored twice for Berkeley (28-3).
The Stags trailed 1-0 before scoring three runs in the bottom of the third inning.
Ashley Ridge plated an unearned run in the top of the sixth to pull within 3-2 but Berkeley broke it open in the bottom of the frame.
Silver and Prince knocked in runs with singles and Savannah Ballentine drew a walk with the bases loaded for the Stags.
The win was the fourth in five tries against Ashley Ridge this season.