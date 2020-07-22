SCISA, Cavs get Aug. 3 start date

Fresh off an appearance in last year’s SCISA 8-man state championship game, the St. John’s Christian football team returns to the practice field for real early next month.
The start of the South Carolina High School League football season, though, is still in a state of limbo.
SCISA released its return to sports plan on July 22 and moved the original start date of fall sports from July 30 to Aug. 3. Football teams will phase into full pads by Aug. 17 and St. John’s Christian is set to open its return to the 11-man game at Beaufort Academy on Aug. 28.
Summer prep has been unique. Because of COVID-19 concerns, teams missed out on spring practice and weren’t able to hit the ground running in June without adhering to social distancing guidelines. Last week, the Cavaliers lost a 7-on-7 opportunity against Pinewood Prep.
“It’s been different,” first-year SJCA coach Brandon Clontz said. “You’re making plans for something you don’t know is going to happen. You’re trying to plan out practices, plan out games. Making that jump to 11-man, this has been a very difficult summer to do that but we’ve made the most of it.”
There will, however, be no preseason scrimmages or jamborees for SCISA schools, a move aimed at minimizing possible exposure to coronavirus. Week 0 games on Aug. 20-21 were wiped off the slate, too.
“The kids have been receptive,” Clontz said. “They’ve been to workouts. They’ve lifted. They’ve taken care of themselves. They’ve maintained the requirements to try and get this season in. We think we can be something special this season. We’ve just got to get to that point.”
Clontz was the defensive coordinator for John McCall in 2019 when the Cavaliers finished runner-up in 8-man with a 10-2 record. All things considered, the transition from McCall to Clontz was smooth.
“We are trying to focus on what we’re going to do, our identity,” Clontz said. “Our weight lifting program this summer, with everything that’s going on, has been as good as it possibly could be. We haven’t had any issues with the kids. We’re doing the testing, temperatures and questionnaire before every weightlifting session. We’ve seen some good things this summer.”
Two of the Cavs’ returners are the their offensive player of the year QB Nai’Ryan Bookert, a senior, and defensive player of the year DB Jaden Bradley, a junior. Both earned High School Sports Report all-state honors last season. Senior receiver Corey Moraux and junior running back Bryce Taylor were all-state picks by the HSSR, too.
“We lost three of our best players but we’ve got a lot coming back,” Clontz said. “We’ve got some leadership from the older guys and the younger kids have shown a lot in workouts, learning our playbook and getting stuff in so they can help us this year.”
The Cavaliers might also get some help from transfers who don’t want to roll the dice at a SCHSL program. There is uncertainty about the SCHSL even having football season in the fall. On Aug. 10, the league’s appellate committee will vote on a proposal by Lexington County which shifts football to late January and baseball/softball to the fall based on coronavirus risk.
As a result there has been an uptick in interest in attending St. John’s Christian.
“We’ve had people at least call the school and some of their questions have been are you going to have sports, are you going to have athletics. They’re trying to get their senior year in,” Clontz said.
High school league programs are set to begin practice on Aug. 17, a delayed start approved 14-2 by the league’s executive committee on July 15 over a proposal by Lexington County that was voted down 16-1.
On July 22, though, the league’s appellate panel voted 5-1 to revisit the Lexington proposal on Aug. 10 rather than moving forward with the plan that had games starting in September and some flexibility built in to the schedule due to seasons shortened from 10 games to seven games.
“We’ve added some kids,” Clontz said. “Some high school seniors need this year of football to help them get to the next level if that’s what they want to do. Right now, SCISA offers that. The way it looks now, on Aug. 3 we’ll be the only show in town. We ordered new uniforms and now we’re scrambling to make sure we have enough. We ordered 33 and we’re at 27 or 28 kids right now on varsity.”