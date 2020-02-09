School district honors signees

The Berkeley County School District’s annual signing day event was at Stratford High School on Feb. 5 and recognized more than 30 student-athletes for signing college deals that will help them pursue athletic and academic endeavors at the next level.
Some signed on Feb. 5 and others inked letters of intent earlier.
Berkeley had 10 honored while Goose Creek had nine recognized.
Between the two, the Gators and Stags had 11 football players setting in motion plans to play in college. Baseball and softball accounted for nine signees.
Berkeley
Football
DeAndre Ferguson -- Erskine College
Hakeem Meggett -- Lenoir Rhyne
Hunter Powers -- Newberry College
Jaleen Thompson -- Albany State University
Baseball
Jeffrey Ziegler – The Citadel
Jed Hutson – Southern Wesleyan
Michael Singletary – USC Salkehatchie
Eric Green – USC Salkehatchie
Soccer
Shelby McCutchen -- Converse College
Alyssa Ann Morrell -- Methodist University
Cane Bay
Baseball
Kristofer Blanco -- Coker College
Basketball
Malakhi Stremlow -- Newberry College
Competition Cheer
Erin McGinley -- Newberry College
Cross Country/Track
Zane Jackson -- Elon University
Robert Perrecone -- The Citadel
Soccer
Reagan Chafin -- Spartanburg Methodist
Goose Creek
Basketball
Aniyah Oliver -- Francis Marion
Football
Emmanuel Mukuamu – Hutchinson Community College
DeAngelo Bright -- Allen University
Darrel Capleton -- Charleston Southern University
Damon Mouzon -- University of Charleston
Devante Pryor -- University of Charleston
Gavin White-Burgess -- Erskine
Jekiah Wigfall -- University of Charleston
Softball
Kylie Smith -- Columbia College
Track & Field
Ameiyah Gant -- Limestone College
Hanahan
Cross Country/Track
Kylie Futrell -- North Greenville University
Soccer
Zoe Mills -- Columbia College
Softball
Golden Thrower -- Georgia College
Philip Simmons
Tennis
Coy Simon -- University of Tennessee
Timberland High
Softball
Brooke Moody -- Presbyterian College
Tori Rose -- Newberry College