ROUNDUP: Wrenn, Proctor lift Stags in playoff opener

Berkeley High School pitcher Chevy Wrenn tossed a complete game and allowed three hits while leadoff hitter JP Proctor launched a two-run homer over the right field fence in the third inning for the only run support Wrenn needed in Berkeley’s 2-0 victory over visiting St. James in the Class 5A playoffs on Saturday.
Wrenn, an all-state selection by the South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association and Region 7-AAAAA player of the year, improved to 9-0. He fanned eight St. James batters as the Stags upped their record to 24-3.
“He put on some muscle in the offseason and decided he was going to have a big senior year,” Berkeley coach Landy Cox said.
Proctor finished 2 for 4, the lone player from either team with multiple hits.
St. James pitcher Ethan Salac was solid, too, scattering eight hits and striking out nine batters over six innings.
Proctor made Salac pay, though, with one out in the third inning after Salac plunked nine-hole hitter Austin Hewette.
Proctor's blast was the lone scratch for the Stags but it felt like plenty with Wrenn on the bump and the defense playing clean behind him.
“That’s our game, to play this style of baseball,” Cox said. “The difference between this team and some of the other ones is we’ve got some guys that can knock it out of the ballpark.”
Berkeley 11,
Socastee 0
Berkeley High School’s softball team made its playoff opener look as easy it was in the regular season.
Three-hole hitter Abby Prince knocked in five runs and hurler Gracie DeCuir limited visiting Socastee High School to one hit over three innings as the Stags coasted by the Braves, 11-0, in their Class 5A playoff opener on Saturday.
Prince’s three-run triple highlighted a seven-run second inning as the Stags went up 8-0. She was at it again in the third inning with a two-run double.
Savannah Ballentine added two hits and two RBIs for the Stags (25-2). Hayden Richberg also drove in a run.
Caroline Ballentine hurled two scoreless innings to keep the shutout for Berkeley, the Region 7-AAAAA champion.
Berkeley hosts Summerville on Monday. The Green Wave defeated Lexington 3-1 in 11 innings on Saturday.
Hanahan 4,
Aynor 3
Catcher Kayla Cummings delivered a two-run single in the bottom of the fifth inning to put the Hanahan Hawkettes over the top, 4-3, in their Class 3A playoff opener on Saturday at HHS.
Aynor struck first in the top of the first on a three-run homer by Peyton Rabon but Hanahan answered with Brooke Patterson's two-run shot in the bottom of the first, her ninth of the season.
It stayed 3-2 until Cummings came through in the clutch in the fifth with two outs.
Hawkettes pitcher Kaylee LeCompte scattered five hits and while striking out four batters.
Hanahan outhit Aynor, 6-5.
Hanahan 7,
Aynor 0
Hanahan pitchers AJ Bryant and Braylon Mitchell combined on a shutout to lead the Hawks past visiting Aynor on Friday in the opening game of the Class 3A baseball playoffs.
Hawks infielder Brick Nichols drove in three runs for Hanahan, which improved to 18-8.
Bryant allowed four hits and struck out four batters over six innings and Mitchell fanned all three batters he faced in the seventh. Leadoff hitter Aryan Patel scored twice for the Hawks.
St. James 6,
Stratford 5
St. James scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to rally past Stratford, 6-5, in a Class 5A playoff game on Friday.
The visiting Knights had just scored four runs in the top of the inning to go up 5-3.
Madison Goosens had a pair of RBIs for Stratford.
