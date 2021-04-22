ROUNDUP: Page, Daniel power Stags

Berkeley High School’s Skylar Page smashed a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning to lift the Stags to a 5-4 victory over visiting Stratford High School in a Region 7-AAAAA softball game on April 21.
Stags first baseman Riley Daniel led a 9-hit attack by going 3 for 3 and also launched a solo home run in the game.
Gracie DeCuir was 2 for 3 and knocked in a pair of runs with a single to give Berkeley a 4-2 lead in the bottom of the fifth.
Stratford pulled even with a pair of runs in the top of the sixth on Gabby Cruz’s RBI double and Laine Toler’s sacrifice fly.
Abby Prince earned the win inside the circle for Berkeley, allowing seven hits and four earned runs. She fanned five batters. DeCuir fanned two batters in the seventh to garner a save.
Aubreanna Varner collected two hits and homered along with Madison Goossens.
Berkeley 8,
Stratford 1
Miller McGuire hurled six strong innings, striking out six batters, to lift Berkeley High School past Stratford High School in a Region 7-AAAAA baseball game on April 21.
McGuire allowed five hits and didn’t allow an earned run in the 8-1 victory in Goose Creek.
McGuire also drive in a pair of runs to help himself as the Stags improved to 18-3 overall and 8-0 in the region. Jesse Free and Mark Russell collected two hits apiece for the Stags while Mason Salisbury, Gabe White and Garrick Barb each scored twice.
The Stags led just 1-0 after three innings before putting up three runs in the fourth and three in the fifth. They finished with 11 hits.
The Knights finished with five hits. Mason Lord drove in the lone run in the sixth inning.
Cobras, Hawks split
Hanahan's softball team and Cane Bay's baseball team won close games when the two high schools encountered each other on the diamond on April 21.
The Hawkettes scored two in the sixth inning to win 2-1 in softball and the Cobras baseball team outlasted the Hawks in a shootout, 14-12.
In baseball, Julian Minus and Devon Hogue had two hits apiece for the Cobras while five players scored two runs each.
The score was tied 5-5 before the Cobras struck for nine runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. The Hawks made a strong run at a stunning comeback in the top of the seventh, plating seven runs to make it close.
Aryan Patel led the Hawks with three hits while Luke Blankenship, Coleman Jenkins, Brick Nichols and Ethan Walker collected two hits apiece.
Hunter Coleman hurled six innings and struck out six batters to earn the win for Cane Bay. He allowed nine hits and three earned runs.
Hanahan used eight pitchers and allowed six earned runs and struck out six batters.
In softball, Brooke Jones doubled in the first run for Hanahan in the sixth and Michaela Conlon scored on a passed ball to put the Hawkettes on top.
Kaylee LeCompte came on in the seventh to earn the save for starter Kaylee Barrett. Barrett allowed two hits and no earned runs while striking out a batter in six innings.
Cane Bay 16,
James Island 6
Gracie Pruitt launched a pair of home runs and drove in six runs for the Cane Bay softball team in a 16-6 win over James Island on April 22.
Jenna Krol collected four hits and drove in two runs while Ciera Fenton was 3 for 5 with two RBIs. Jada Pemberton and Olivia Fleming chipped in two hits each. Pemberton also knocked in two runs.