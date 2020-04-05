ROUNDUP: News and notes (copy)

Berkeley High School’s hall of fame golf tournament has been moved back from April 23 to May 28 due to COVID-19 concerns.
The captain’s choice event is set to begin at 10 a.m. at Berkeley Country Club. Individual entry fee is $65 and mulligans are two for $10. Hole sponsorships are $100. It will be a captain’s choice format.
The HOF committee is seeking hole sponsors and teams for the next event to continue the scholarship program. It has awarded $30,000 in scholarships to a male and female student-athlete from Berkeley over the past six years.
For more information, please contact hall of fame chairman Craig Mims at (843) 509-8427 or via email at berkeleyhof@yahoo.com.
“We think moving the date is the prudent action to take based on what we know at this point in time,” Mims said. “The situation continues to be fluid, and we hope that we don’t have to make further postponements.”
Stingrays’ Milner All-ECHL pick
South Carolina Stingrays goaltender Parker Milner has been named to the All-ECHL Second Team for the 2019-20 season as determined by ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media.
Milner, who was previously named to the All-ECHL First Team and ECHL Goaltender of the Year in 2017-18, led the league with seven shutouts, finished second with a 2.20 goals-against average and sixth with a .923 save percentage. His shutout mark was tied for the second-most in a single ECHL season, while his total of 20 wins ranked seventh-highest in the league.
Former CSU player hired as Islanders coach
Former Charleston Southern football player Mike Howard was named the new head football coach at St. John’s High School on Johns Island.
Howard has been an assistant football coach at Stall High School and Northwood Academy in the high school ranks and at CSU, Fairleigh Dickinson and Coffeyville Community College at the college level.
Howard played for coaches David Dowd and Jay Mills at Charleston Southern.
Howard replaces former Islanders coach Josh Harpe, who was 18-16 in three seasons at the Class A school on Johns Island.