ROUNDUP: Cobras look to region play

A quick search for the final scores and corresponding box scores for Cane Bay High School’s boys basketball team reveals a squad that would have more to show for its efforts if it could only play a full four quarters.
As it is, though, the Cobras are 0-4 in a season brought to a crawl by COVID-19. Consistency has been an issue.
“This season has had a lot of ups and down for our program,” Cane Bay coach Jacob Smith said. “This season is unique compared to the other seasons I have coached over the last twenty years. I have to give credit to all of the students that are learning to adjust to living in a pandemic. Our team has only been able to play four games so far this season. We are hoping to get some consistency going into region play.”
The Cobras have two losses by single digits and another by 12 points. In their last game, a 58-50 loss on Dec. 11 at home against Summerville, the Cobras led 33-30 at the break only to let the Green Wave escape with a victory.
The good news is non-region games don’t determine a squad’s playoff fate. The Cobras can still be one of two region teams to advance to the playoffs if they perform well enough in region play. Fellow region teams Stratford and Berkeley are also winless and Wando has a losing record.
The other squad, Goose Creek is unbeaten and ranked inside the state’s top 10.
“We have a good mix of returning players and new players on our team,” Smith said. “With that being said, the teams in our region that are able to stay healthy and lucky will have a shot at making the playoffs.”
The four-game region slate is tentatively scheduled to begin on Jan. 29 at home against Wando.
Senior Xavier Adams paces the Cobras in scoring at 10 points per game, the lone player in double figures. The next top two scorers are juniors Christian Smith (8 ppg) and Robert McLeod (7.3 ppg). More consistent contributors on the scoreboard are three juniors: Jonquin Yates (6.3 ppg), Rishard Winfield (5.5 ppg) and Charles Bennett-Shafer (4.5 ppg).
The best work around the glass is done by Smith (7.3 rpg), Bennett-Shafer (6.5 rpg) and Winfield (6 rpg)
McLeod is the team leader in assists (3.5) and steals (2.8) per game. Smith and Bennett-Shaffer average at least two steals.
The Cobras have not been to the playoffs since 2011-12.
Stratford boys winless but close
The Stratford High School boys basketball team is still seeking its first victory of the season but it’s not like the Knights haven’t been well within reach of that elusive “W.”
The Knights (0-5) have absorbed three defeats by a combined six points and suffered through a pair of cold-shooting nights against Fort Dorchester.
Stratford’s last game was Dec. 15, a 68-67 setback against Stall. Like everybody else, the Knights have been stymied by COVID-19 concerns. They are tentatively slated to return Jan. 26 against West Ashley.
“The guys miss playing and, obviously, we miss coaching,” Stratford coach Mike Jenkins said, “but it’s given us some time to fix some things that happened in 2020 for us. We lost three games we could have or should have won. We just made some bone-headed decisions. We’re going to put that in 2020 with all the other craziness that happened. We’re ready for 2021. We know we got our butt kicked in 2020 but 2021 is a fresh start.”
In a bit of good news for Stratford, returning all-region player David Washington, a senior forward, is closer to a possible return and can practice. He suffered an injury in the first football game and working his way back.
Senior guard Jontae Adams and junior forward Caleb Pratt pace the Knights in scoring at 12.4 and 11.8 points per game, respectively. They also grab six boards apiece.
Senior guard Ja’Rel Cheeseborough chimes in at 8.8 points per game and tracks down 2.6 rebounds a game.
Adams and Cheeseborough were preseason all-region picks. Adams leads in assists (3.2) and steals (2.8) per game.
Goose Creek boys unbeaten
The Goose Creek Gators are out to a 5-0 start after claiming a region crown and advancing to the third round of the Class 5A playoffs last season. A veteran squad, Goose Creek has seven seniors on the roster and is winning by an average of 28.6 points per game.
“We have the talent,” Goose Creek coach Blake Hall said. “You don’t find success without some talent. We really have togetherness, too. It’s a group that has good team chemistry. They play for one another. I’m waiting to see if we have the toughness and maturity to focus every day. You have to have that to compete for championships.”
The Gators last played on Dec. 18, crushing Ashley Ridge 75-26. They led 40-9 at the break and 10 different players scored for Goose Creek.
Senior Yaturi Bolton paced the Gators with 15 points, while junior Demetri Simmons and sophomore Justin Britt also reached double figures with 12 and 10 points. Sophomore Elijah Dates chipped in seven points.
Bolton also led Goose Creek in a 60-43 win over Ashley Ridge on Dec. 15. He had a team-high 12 points while senior Xavion Bennett and Britt added 10 points apiece. Senior Taijon Simmons and senior Breon Steele chipped in nine and seven points, respectively.