ROUNDUP: Cane Bay, Stratford track and field winners

Track and field programs from the Berkeley County School District shined the brightest in the Cane Bay Invitational on April 3.
Cane Bay captured the boys title with 114.5 points, finishing more than 35 points ahead of runner-up Stratford. Summerville was third with 70.75 points.
Stratford returned the favor in the girls meet, amassing 116.5 points to edge the Cobras by 16.5 points. Waccamaw was third with 85.5 points.
In all, 16 teams scored in each meet.
Cane Bay’s Jaylen Boudreaux, Jerrick Manigault and Alaina Nettles were multiple winners for the Cobras.
Winners listed below:
Boys
100 – Prescott Jefferson, Ben Lippen (10.82)
200 - Prescott Jefferson, Ben Lippen (21.98)
400 – Saxon Brown, unattached (49.99)
800 – Aidan Hatton, Hanahan (1:57.95)
1600 – Henry Wood, Philip Simmons (4:35.10)
3200 – Daren Hinds, Summerville (9:38.56)
110 H – Jaylen Boudreaux, Cane Bay (15.66)
400 H - Jaylen Boudreaux, Cane Bay (54.05)
4x100 – Stratford (43.41)
4x400 – Cane Bay (3:32.27)
4x800 – Hanahan (8:25.59)
High jump – Canii Tucker, Fort Dorchester (5-10)
Long jump – Jerrick Manigault, Cane Bay (19-3.50)
Triple jump – Jerrick Manigault, Cane Bay (42-1.75)
Pole vault – Hunter Calvert, Stratford (12-6)
Shot put – Jacob Ashley, Oceanside (44-9)
Discus – Victor Otubu, Waccamaw (130-2)
Javelin – Sean Price, Cane Bay (146-7)
Girls
100 – Tresta Miller, unattached (12.78)
200 - Tresta Miller, unattached (26.05)
400 – Jazmyn Lapacinski, Cane Bay (1:02.73)
800 – Avery Belk, James Island (2:17.61)
1600 – Gia Leone, Waccamaw (5:05.96)
3200 – Hannah Vroon, James Island (10:58.36)
100 H – Ella Bachmann, Philip Simmons (17.52)
400 H – Alisa Haase, Cane Bay (1:09.20)
4x100 – Stratford (51.05)
4x400 – Cane Bay (4:17.35)
4x800 – Waccamaw (10:06.75).
High jump – Yasmine Cook, Stratford (4-10)
Long jump – Alaina Nettles, Cane Bay (16-10.7)
Triple jump – Alaina Nettles, Cane Bay (35-5)
Pole vault – Tessa Mudd, Charleston Collegiate (12-7)
Shot put – Zanyah Simmons, Woodland (36-5)
Discus – Darci Dawson, West Florence (97-10)
Javelin – Hannah Stefken, Cane Bay (78-1)
CSU wins series
Charleston Southern’s baseball team is 9-11 overall and 9-8 in the Big South after sweeping High Point in a doubleheader on April 2.
The Bucs lost the first game of the series on April 1 but bounced back, 10-7 and 15-4, the next day. SS Reid Hardwick knocked in five runs in the finale while OF Kyle Sandstrom drove in three runs.
Jordan Bridges recorded the final two outs in the top of the fifth to earn the pitching victory. The Bucs broke it open with six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
In the first game April 2, the Bucs pounded out 15 hits. Sandstrom was 3 for 5 with a RBI. Hardwick went 3 for 3 with a RBI. DH Andrew Bullock and 3B Connor Aldrich drove in a pair of runs.
Sam Massey struck out four batters in three innings of relief, allowing two hits, to earn the pitching victory for CSU.
Charleston Southern travels to Campbell for three games April 9-10 before going to South Carolina on April 13 for a non-conference game.
On the season, Infielders Tyrell Brewer (.343, 5 2B, 14 runs) and Houston Parker (.333, 8 XBH, 11 RBIs) lead the Bucs at the plate.
Berkeley completes region sweep
Berkeley's baseball and softball teams broke out the brooms on Wando in Region 7-AAAAA action. They coasted in completing series sweeps on Friday, April 2.
The softball team won 12-2 in five innings while the baseball team combined for 13 runs in the fifth and seventh innings to pull away, 15-2.
Gabe White and Miller McGuire collected two hits each and drove in three runs apiece to power the Stags (12-1, 6-0 region). JP Proctor, Jamie Dyches and Hayden Newbold added two hits each.
Jack Hedges threw 3.2 innings in relief to earn the pitching victory, allowing four hits while striking out five batters.
The softball team improved to 10-0 overall and 6-0 in the region.
Pitcher Abby Prince powered the Stags with three hits, including a two-run home run. She drove in a third run on a double and scored three times. Gracie DeCuir and Caroline Ballentine contributed two RBIs each.
Jersey Silver and Skylar Page chipped in two hits apiece while Savannah Ballentine scored three runs.
Inside the circle, Prince allowed one earned run and two hits while striking out six batters.