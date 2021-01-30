ROUNDUP: Cane Bay girls can't complete upset

Goose Creek’s region win streak reached 79 games but not without some heartburn.
That’s the way Lady Gators basketball coach Tim Baldwin likes it, though.
He admitted as much after the 44-39 victory on Saturday at Cane Bay in the Region 7-AAAAA opener.
“It makes you feel like you’re alive,” Baldwin said. “I’m sweating because I felt like I played today. Every time you turnaround, you’ve got to be coaching something. You talk about a call. You talk about this. You talk about that. In your mind, you’re like will this work to get a point, will this work to get a point… Right now, we’re trying to figure it out.”
The Lady Gators (7-0, 1-0) trailed 10-4 after a quarter and 24-21 at halftime against the Cobras, who also played preseason region favorite Wando tough on Thursday night. Cane Bay led Wando by nine in the fourth quarter but the Lady Warriors wiggled off the hook, 49-44, in overtime.
"We were there," said Cane Bay coach Ira Owens, whose team had led by as many as 10 points in the first half. "We had our chances. It's a made shot here. It's securing a rebound there. It's getting a stop on defense. It's one play away from turning the tide. The girls are close and I'm hoping they see how close they are and realize how much effort they have to give on that one play."
The Cobras dropped to 1-4 overall and 0-2 in the region.
Junior guard Sharriah Green powered Goose Creek with 18 points while junior guard Ravin Griffin added 15 points. Green's two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter gave the Lady Gators a 42-37 lead.
Alaina Nettles led Cane Bay with 14 points and Ryian Howard chipped in nine points.
The boys game was postponed due to a COVID-19 case.
Berkeley wrestling
splits matches
The Berkeley wrestling team split region matches with Cane Bay and Goose Creek on Wednesday and Friday.
The Stags lost to the Cobras (60-15) and defeated Goose Creek (72-12).
Wando wrestling 46,
Cane Bay 27
On Jan. 29, the Cane Bay Cobras took on Wando in a Region 7-AAAAA wrestling match and came up short, 46-27.
Jay Peace (113, fall), Delshaun Peace-Robinson (120, fall), Brandon Flory (132, fall), Sean Price (220, fall) and Lucas West (106, dec.) were winners for the Cobras.
Cane Bay (1-1 region) led 18-6 after four bouts but Wando won seven straight to build a huge lead.
Wando girls 60,
Stratford 26
The Stratford girls dropped a contest at Wando in their Region 7-AAAAA opener on Saturday.
Wando built a 21-2 advantage in the first quarter and moved to 2-0 in region play.
The boys game was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.