ROUNDUP: Berkeley Softball wins tournament championship

The Berkeley High School softball team outscored the opposition 49-15 in bringing home the championship trophy in from Lady Rebel Invitational at Byrnes High School this weekend.
The Stags finished 5-0 in the event, winning two games on Friday and three on Saturday. Berkeley rallied from a four-run deficit in the championship game to edge Mauldin, 9-7, in the only real resistance it faced in the tournament.
The Stags blasted nine home runs and coasted past the other four foes: Liberty (13-1), Nation Ford (8-1), Chapin (10-3) and Legion Collegiate (9-3).
The championship got off to a familiar start when Berkeley jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first. Abby Prince laced a two-run triple then scored on an error.
The Mavericks punched back, though, tying it with three runs in the bottom of the second inning. Mauldin wobbled the Stags with a four-run bottom of the third inning but Berkeley strung together four straight singles with two outs to cut its deficit to 7-5 in the fourth.
Abby Prince and Gracie Prince each plated runs.
The Stags loaded the bases with one out in the fifth and leadoff hitter Jersey Silver, who went 4 for 4, cleaned the bags with a basehit to put Berkeley in front 8-7.
Abby Prince drove in an insurance run with a single in the top of the seventh as Berkeley finished with 15 hits.
Pitcher Skylar Page earned the win for Berkeley, throwing four innings of one-hit relief with six strikeouts.
Abby Prince had three hits and knocked in four runs. Silver plated three runs and scored three times. Two-hole hitter Jakayla McKelvey was 3 for 5 with two runs scored. Riley Daniel chipped in two hits.
In the semifinal victory over Legion Collegiate, the Stags plated six runs in the top of the fifth to break a 3-3 tie and finished with 13 hits.
Silver was 4 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs. McKelvey and Gracie Prince each had two hits. Abby Prince and Gracie Prince drove in a pair apiece. Madison Wyndham scored twice.
Gracie DeCuir was the winning pitcher, allowing six hits and two earned runs while striking out four batters.
In the first game Saturday morning, the Stags jumped out to a 4-0 lead after two innings and finished off Chapin with a four-run fifth inning.
Silver, Abby Prince, Gracie Prince and Daniel each collected two hits. Abby Prince knocked in three runs while Caroline Ballentine and Gracie Prince chipped in two RBIs each.
Abby Prince was the winning pitcher with three strikeouts in three shutout innings.
Friday night’s action was highlighted by Daniel’s grand slam in support of winning pitcher DeCuir. She struck out nine batters in four innings, allowing four hits and one earned run.
In the tournament opener, Abby Prince was 4 for 4 with three RBIs and McKelvey went 2 for 4 with three RBIs. DeCuir was 3 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Skylar Page was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Daniel had two hits and scored twice.
Abby Prince was the winning pitcher, allowing two hits and one earned run.
Stags improve to 6-0 with pair of shutouts
Berkeley High School's baseball stayed perfect on the season with a pair of stellar pitcher performances on Thursday and Friday.
The Stags (6-0) blanked county rival Hanahan (4-0) and Stall (13-0).
Citadel signee Jeffrey Zeigler fanned nine over six innings, giving up four hits in the win against the Hawks in Moncks Corner. He also had two hits and knocked in a run.
Leadoff hitter Jackson Proctor and Michael Singletary each drove in a run.
The next night, the Stags erupted for eight runs in their first at-bat to get control of the Stall game.
Zeigler drove in three runs on two hits and Jake Dunn knocked in a pair and scored three times. Proctor was 3 for 3 with a RBI.
Trey Minor, Jack Hedges and Proctor combined on a one-hit shutout, striking out eight batters.
The Stags have three shutouts in their six games.
Rudy, Prince won’t get chance at national titles
Cane Bay product Matt Rudy, a senior, and Stratford product Hayden Prince, a sophomore, were qualifiers for the NCAA Div. 2 wrestling championships in Sioux Falls, S.D. but the championships were cancelled due to Coronavirus concerns. Both were set to compete for Limestone College.
ECHL cancels rest of season
On Saturday, the ECHL Board of Governors approved the cancellation of the remainder of the 2019-20 hockey season.
“The decision by the ECHL to cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 season does not come lightly, as this is an emotional time for our players, coaches, member teams, fans and staff,” ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin said. “At this point in the season, there has been immense dedication and countless hours committed in moving towards what is traditionally the most exciting part of the hockey year."
With a record of 44-14-3-1, a winning percentage of 0.742 and 92 points, the South Carolina Stingrays were tied with the Florida Everblades at the top of the ECHL standings.
“I’m extremely disappointed,” Stingrays President Rob Concannon said. “We are in uncharted territory with the uncertainty of what the future may hold in regards to COVID-19, but I understand why this decision was made.”
CSU, Big South suspend athletics until March 30
Charleston Southern and the Big South Conference have suspended athletic activities through at least March 30 to mitigate the further spread of the COVID-19 virus.
All Charleston Southern sporting events involving each of its 16 varsity sports programs, home and away, have been canceled through March 30. Additionally, all team practices and workouts have been suspended and will be re-evaluated in the near future.