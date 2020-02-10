ROUNDUP: Berkeley seeking playoff spot

The Berkeley High School basketball teams have some work to do in the final week of the regular season if they want to be part of the postseason scene.
They’re coming off a Region 7-AAAAA sweep at the hands of James Island on Friday. The Lady Stags fell, 40-27, and the Berkeley boys lost, 62-44.
Berkeley hosts Stratford on Tuesday, Jan. 10 and Cane Bay on Jan. 14 to cap the regular season. The top four teams in region play are guaranteed spots in the playoffs.
Stratford and Cane Bay are in the same boat as Berkeley, needing some success this week to have a shot at the playoffs.
The Lady Stags (11-9) are 3-5 in in the region, tied for fourth with Cane Bay. In the loss to James Island, Skylar Scott scored 14 points for Berkeley.
Goose Creek has already locked up the region with an 8-0 record while Wando is 6-2 and James Island 4-4.
The Berkeley boys (9-11) are 2-6 in the region, tied for fifth with Cane Bay. Goose Creek and James Island are tied for first with 6-2 marks. Wando is 5-3 while Stratford is 3-5.
Timberland’s basketball teams were swept by Burke High School on Friday. The boys lost 61-59 while the Lady Wolves fell, 70-23.
Camryn Salters had 13 points for Timberland’s girls.
The Cross girls basketball team ended the regular season with a 53-50 victory over Bethune-Bowman on Friday and finished second in the region behind defending Class A champion Scott’s Branch.
The Lady Trojans took Scott’s Branch to overtime earlier in the week.
College baseball cranks up Feb. 14
The Charleston Southern baseball season cranks up Friday, Feb. 14 at home against the Maryland Terrapins.
First pitch is set for 6 p.m.
The Bucs finish the weekend with three games against Rider, including a doubleheader on Saturday starting at 1 p.m.
CSU travels to face College of Charleston on Feb. 18.
Citadel’s baseball team also opens up at home this weekend, hosting Coppin State Friday through Sunday (4 p.m, 3 p.m., 1 p.m.).
The College of Charleston hosts Iona on Friday (4 p.m.) and Saturday (4 p.m.) before ending the weekend against Maryland (1 p.m.).