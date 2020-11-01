PREP FOOTBALL: Knights eyeing win streak

The Stratford football team is seeking its third straight victory when West Ashley rolls into Stackley Field on Friday.
The Knights coasted past Stall, 56-12, on the road Friday. They rolled up 564 yards and lit up the scoreboard more than they have since blanking Colleton County 62-0 on Sept. 21, 2012.
A three-game win streak would be the first for Stratford since winning seven in a row in 2014.
Last season, the Knights ended a four-game skid in the West Ashley series with a 30-21 victory at Stratford. They were solid in all three phases, blocking a pair of punts and recording a safety.
Running back Jaedon Alston scored three touchdowns on the ground and quarterback Josh Davis threw a long touchdown pass as the Knights got back to their winning ways against West Ashley.
Stratford had won six straight in the series before West Ashley’s streak.
The Knights enter the latest meeting with a 4-2 record while West Ashley has an identical mark. The Wildcats are coming off a 21-14 win over Cane Bay.
In Stratford’s win over Stall, Knights receiver Damarius Anderson scored four touchdowns, two rushing and two receiving, and combined for 159 total yards. He carried seven times for 72 yards and hauled in two passes for 87 yards.
Davis was 4 of 8 for 116 yards through the air and the two scores while Jayden Martino carried 10 times for 148 yards and a touchdown.
Alston added 92 yards on 13 carries and scored once. Jack Fain contributed 81 yards and a touchdown on 13 totes and Markell Holman chipped in 47 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.
Stratford will not advance to the postseason but has the option for an eighth game on Nov. 13.
Goose Creek-Summerville
The Goose Creek Gators travel to Summerville for their final regular season game with a 4-2 mark after edging Ashley Ridge 28-21 on Friday.
The Gators, champions of Region 7-AAAAA, host Carolina Forest in the opening round of the Class AAAAA playoffs on Nov. 13.
Friday’s clash in Flowertown is a rematch of a second-round playoff game from last season. The Gators pulled away in the second half for a 42-21 victory over the Wave before being eliminated from the postseason a week later by Carolina Forest.
The victory over Summerville snapped a four-game skid in the series. The Green Wave had won three of four by shutout before being torched by then-Gators quarterback Emmanuel Mukuamu.
Summerville, the Region 8-AAAAA runner-up behind Fort Dorchester, is coming off a 42-20 victory over Berkeley. The Green Wave put up 28 unanswered points in the second half to more than double up the Stags.
In the win over Ashley Ridge, Goose Creek quarterback Drew Moore threw three touchdown passes, one apiece to running back Demetri Simmons (75 yds), James Levine (27 yds) and Khyon Smith (47 yds). Simmons added a 5-yard touchdown run for the Gators.
Moore has 14 touchdowns and 1,393 yards passing. Simmons has seven touchdowns and 1,067 yards on the ground.
Levine (44-632-5) and Smith (14-359-6) are the top receivers.
Cane Bay-Ashley Ridge
Cane Bay and Ashley Ridge will meet at CBHS for the 15th time on Friday in a series that goes back to 2008 when both schools opened their doors.
The squads have split their previous 14 encounters. Cane Bay evened the series 7-7 with a 14-9 victory last season, continuing the competitive series. Their clashes almost always come down to the fourth quarter.
Excluding each team’s most decisive win in the series – Ashley Ridge 24-7 in 2011 and Cane Bay 46-27 in 2014 – the other 12 matchups have been decided by an average of 7.3 points.
Quarterback Jayvion Johnson (49 yds) and running back Leon Staley (1 yd) had touchdown runs for the Cobras in a 21-14 loss to West Ashley on Friday.
Cane Bay is 2-4 and Ashley Ridge 1-5.
The Cobras end the football season at home against Colleton County on Nov. 13.