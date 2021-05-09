Playoffs on horizon for Stags

Berkeley High School’s baseball and softball teams left no room for confusion who the top squads were in Region 7-AAAAA this spring. Both finished unbeaten and mostly untested in a dozen region games.
The curtains come up on their state playoff journeys May 15 as the Class 5A playoffs begin in Moncks Corner.
Berkeley’s baseball team (23-3) hosts Region 6-AAAAA runner-up St. James and encounters either the Region 5-AAAAA champion or Region 8-AAAAA runner-up Ashley Ridge on May 17. May 19 and 21 are additional district play dates.
The district winner advances to the Lower State championship series May 24, 26 and 28, with the winner of the three-game series moving on to face the Upper State champion for all the marbles June 1, 3 and 5 in another three-game series.
The Stags capped the regular season with a road trip to Lugoff-Elgin High School on Friday, returning home with a 10-2 victory. They scored four runs in the fifth, three in the sixth and two more in the seventh to pull away.
Third baseman Jesse Free launched a solo home run for the Stags and outfielder Austin Hewette collected three RBIs. Outfielder Rhett Legette and Free scored two runs each.
Hurler Miller McGuire (8-1) earned the win in relief for Berkeley, throwing three innings. He allowed four hits and struck out two batters. Starter Chevy Wrenn went the first three innings and allowed three hits and one earned run.
The win moved Berkeley coach Landy Cox within four wins of 300. The program has six region championships since 2013.
Berkeley’s softball team (23-2) opens the postseason at home on Saturday against Region 6-AAAAA runner-up Socastee. They’ll encounter either the Region 5-AAAAA champion or Region 8-AAAAA runner-up Summerville on May 17. May 19 and 21 are also district play dates.
Coach Kelley Dillon’s squads have won four region crowns in a row.
Dillon’s team is coming off a 6-3 victory over Summerville High School on May 6.
Pitcher Gracie DeCuir had three hits and drove in two runs in the victory for Berkeley. Inside the circle, DeCuir allowed seven hits and three earned runs while striking out six batters. Infielder Hayden Richberg chipped in three hits and catcher Gracie Prince added a pair. Leadoff hitter Jersey Silver and infielder Abby Prince scored two runs each.
Timberland’s softball team opens the Class 2A playoffs on Saturday against visiting Barnwell and takes on the Region 7-AA champion or Region 4-AAA third-place team on May 17. May 19 and 21 are also district play dates.
The Region 6-AA champion Wolves (13-6-1) coasted past Hilton Head, 19-6, in a non-region contest on May 7.