Pierce, Cavaliers earn region victory

St. John’s Christian handed the ball to pitcher Ryan Pierce and secured a crucial region victory on the diamond April 20 in Moncks Corner.
The Cavaliers edged visiting Holly Hill Academy 3-1 behind Pierce’s right arm and three hits from Clark Moraux.
Pierce hurled a complete game and fanned four batters while allowing no earned runs and two hits. He needed just 75 pitches.
In addition to Moraux’s perfect night at the dish, leadoff hitter Nick Jimenez and Jaden Bradley collected two hits each. Bradley and Brayden Lail knocked in runs and Moraux scored twice.
The Cavaliers (12-4) scored single runs in the first, second and sixth innings. Holly Hill scratched for one run in the second inning.
St. John’s Christian finished with nine hits and committed four errors.
The Cavaliers won, 3-0, at Patrick Henry on April 22. before opening the SCISA Class A state playoffs on April 26.
In the win over Patrick Henry, Cavaliers pitcher Josh Legnard fanned 13 batters in the two-hit shutout. Ryan Pierce was 2 for 2 while Clark Moraux and Travonne Johnson drove in runs.
Timberland 18,
Carvers Bay 7
Haley Gaskins, Emily Dawson and Abi Harrawood collected three hits each and Timberland coasted past Carvers Bay, 18-7, on senior night for the softball team in St. Stephen.
Jordyn Carr was the winning pitcher for Timberland.