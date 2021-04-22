Page, Daniel power Stags

Berkeley High School’s Skylar Page smashed a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning to lift the Stags to a 5-4 victory over visiting Stratford High School in a Region 7-AAAAA softball game on April 21.
Stags first baseman Riley Daniel led a 9-hit attack by going 3 for 3 and also launched a solo home run in the game.
Gracie DeCuir was 2 for 3 and knocked in a pair of runs with a single to give Berkeley a 4-2 lead in the bottom of the fifth.
Stratford pulled even with a pair of runs in the top of the sixth on Gabby Cruz’s RBI double and Laine Toler’s sacrifice fly.
Abby Prince earned the win inside the circle for Berkeley, allowing seven hits and four earned runs. She fanned five batters. DeCuir fanned two batters in the seventh to garner a save.
Aubreanna Varner collected two hits and homered along with Madison Goossens.
Berkeley 8,
Stratford 1
Miller McGuire hurled six strong innings, striking out six batters, to lift Berkeley High School past Stratford High School in a Region 7-AAAAA baseball game ono April 21.
McGuire allowed five hits and didn’t allow an earned run in the 8-1 victory in Goose Creek.
McGuire also drive in a pair of runs to help himself as the Stags improved to 18-3 overall and 8-0 in the region. Jesse Free and Mark Russell collected two hits apiece for the Stags while Mason Salisbury, Gabe White and Garrick Barb each scored twice.
The Stags led just 1-0 after three innings before putting up three runs in the fourth and three in the fifth. They finished with 11 hits.
The Knights finished with five hits. Mason Lord drove in the lone run in the sixth inning.