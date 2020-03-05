North-South all-stars chosen

Four high school hoops stars and one coach from the Berkeley County School District are among the Lowcountry contingent selected to participate in the annual North-South all-star basketball games in the Midlands.
The all-star clashes between some of the state’s top senior players are set for March 21 at Lexington High School.
Goose Creek High School guards Aniyah Oliver and Kolia Adams are part of the South girls roster. Cane Bay High School girls basketball coach Ira Owens is an assistant coach for the South squad. Oliver, a Francis Marion signee, averaged 13.5 points, 4.4 assists and 2.6 steals for the Lady Gators. Adams averaged 11.2 points, 2.5 assists and 2.3 steals.
Cane Bay’s Malakhi Stremlow, a forward, is on the South boys roster. Stremlow, a Newberry signee, averaged 12.8 points and 11.2 rebounds per game.
Players and coaches report on March 19 and will have three practices before battling the North all-stars on March 21.
Owens, who just guided Cane Bay to the playoffs in his eighth season, is excited about the opportunity.
“Looking at the nominees we had to choose from, I feel pretty good about it,” Owens said. “I haven’t seen them all but I understand most of them are fairly quick and can put up 17 or 18 points a game. I’m looking forward to seeing basketball at that level. Everybody who has coached in the all-star game says I will have a blast.”
Charkris Thomas of Hemingway is the head coach for the South girls while Emily Beyoglides of James Island is another assistant.
Bret Jones of Dutch Fork is the head coach for the South boys while Stan Wilkins of James Island and Yusuf English of Hartsville are the assistants.
Additional all-stars from the Charleston area are Ashley Ridge’s Ahmad Brown, Bishop England’s Patrick Antonelli, North Charleston’s Darjawuan Brown, West Ashley’s Kaiden Mines, Charleston Charter’s Wendell Seabrook, Ashley Ridge’s Amanda Blake and North Charleston’s Ca’Vashia Johnson.
Complete rosters listed below:
2020 North-South all-star rosters
South boys
JB Moore, AC Flora
Ahmad Brown, Ashley Ridge
Patrick Antonelli, Bishop England
Malakhi Stremlow, Cane Bay
Maddux Harrell, Chapin
Wendell Seabrook, Charleston Charter
Tonka Hemingway, Conway
Quentin Hodge, Lakewood
Leondria Nelson, Manning
Darjawuan Brown, North Charleston
Brian Sparks, South Florence
Kaiden Mines, West Ashley
Coaches: Bret Jones, Dutch Fork; Stan Wilkins, James Island; Yusuf English, Hartsville
North boys
Markus Nastase, Clover
Brenton Benson, Daniel
Justin Amadi, Dorman
Tauris Watson, Gray Collegiate
I’rek Hartwell, H-K-T
Mason Grigg, Northwestern
Draylon Burton, Powdersville
Cincere Scott, Ridge View
Derrick Fields, Travelers Rest
Case Roach, Travelers Rest
Nick Brenegan, Wade Hampton
Tyler Bowens, Wade Hampton.
Coaches: Chad Cary, Newberry; Josh Mills, Travelers Rest; Jared Adamson, Nation Ford
South girls
Amanda Blake, Ashley Ridge
Tatyana Aiken, Bluffton
CeCe Wells, Crestwood
Jakya Bell, Dillon
Aniyah Oliver, Goose Creek
Kolia Adams, Goose Creek
Ari’Yana Hayes, Loris
Keyla Britt, Marion
Tyliah Burns, North Augusta
Ca’Vashia Johnson, North Charleston
Jordan Berger, North Myrtle Beach
Jazlynn Bowman, Scott’s Branch
Coaches: Charkris Thomas, Hemingway; Ira Owens, Cane Bay; Emily Beyoglides, James Island
North girls
Kelsey Brown, Brashier Middle Charter
Paige Davis, Buford
Marissa Powe, Christ Church
Alexis Rice, Dorman
Lauren Livingston, Emerald
Isabella Giarrizzi, Fort Mill
Ehrial Wagstaff, Irmo
Jordan Brown, McCormick
Kaliah Kendrick, Seneca
Randi Neal, South Pointe
Amyria Moore, Spartanburg
Ja’La Wade, Westwood
Coaches: Jeanette Wilder, Saluda; Susan Wade, Gaffney; Missy Fowler, Byrnes.