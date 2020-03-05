You are the owner of this article.
North-South all-stars chosen

  • Updated
Malakhi Stremlow
Cane Bay's Malakhi Stremlow, a Newberry College signee, is a South all-star.

 Jadan Thompson/Special to The Independent

Four high school hoops stars and one coach from the Berkeley County School District are among the Lowcountry contingent selected to participate in the annual North-South all-star basketball games in the Midlands.

The all-star clashes between some of the state’s top senior players are set for March 21 at Lexington High School.

Goose Creek High School guards Aniyah Oliver and Kolia Adams are part of the South girls roster. Cane Bay High School girls basketball coach Ira Owens is an assistant coach for the South squad. Oliver, a Francis Marion signee, averaged 13.5 points, 4.4 assists and 2.6 steals for the Lady Gators. Adams averaged 11.2 points, 2.5 assists and 2.3 steals.

Cane Bay’s Malakhi Stremlow, a forward, is on the South boys roster. Stremlow, a Newberry signee, averaged 12.8 points and 11.2 rebounds per game.

Players and coaches report on March 19 and will have three practices before battling the North all-stars on March 21.

Owens, who just guided Cane Bay to the playoffs in his eighth season, is excited about the opportunity.

“Looking at the nominees we had to choose from, I feel pretty good about it,” Owens said. “I haven’t seen them all but I understand most of them are fairly quick and can put up 17 or 18 points a game. I’m looking forward to seeing basketball at that level. Everybody who has coached in the all-star game says I will have a blast.”

Charkris Thomas of Hemingway is the head coach for the South girls while Emily Beyoglides of James Island is another assistant.

Bret Jones of Dutch Fork is the head coach for the South boys while Stan Wilkins of James Island and Yusuf English of Hartsville are the assistants.

Additional all-stars from the Charleston area are Ashley Ridge’s Ahmad Brown, Bishop England’s Patrick Antonelli, North Charleston’s Darjawuan Brown, West Ashley’s Kaiden Mines, Charleston Charter’s Wendell Seabrook, Ashley Ridge’s Amanda Blake and North Charleston’s Ca’Vashia Johnson.

Complete rosters listed below:

2020 North-South all-star rosters

South boys

JB Moore, AC Flora

Ahmad Brown, Ashley Ridge

Patrick Antonelli, Bishop England

Malakhi Stremlow, Cane Bay

Maddux Harrell, Chapin

Wendell Seabrook, Charleston Charter

Tonka Hemingway, Conway

Quentin Hodge, Lakewood

Leondria Nelson, Manning

Darjawuan Brown, North Charleston

Brian Sparks, South Florence

Kaiden Mines, West Ashley

Coaches: Bret Jones, Dutch Fork; Stan Wilkins, James Island; Yusuf English, Hartsville

North boys

Markus Nastase, Clover

Brenton Benson, Daniel

Justin Amadi, Dorman

Tauris Watson, Gray Collegiate

I’rek Hartwell, H-K-T

Mason Grigg, Northwestern

Draylon Burton, Powdersville

Cincere Scott, Ridge View

Derrick Fields, Travelers Rest

Case Roach, Travelers Rest

Nick Brenegan, Wade Hampton

Tyler Bowens, Wade Hampton.

Coaches: Chad Cary, Newberry; Josh Mills, Travelers Rest; Jared Adamson, Nation Ford

South girls

Amanda Blake, Ashley Ridge

Tatyana Aiken, Bluffton

CeCe Wells, Crestwood

Jakya Bell, Dillon

Aniyah Oliver, Goose Creek

Kolia Adams, Goose Creek

Ari’Yana Hayes, Loris

Keyla Britt, Marion

Tyliah Burns, North Augusta

Ca’Vashia Johnson, North Charleston

Jordan Berger, North Myrtle Beach

Jazlynn Bowman, Scott’s Branch

Coaches: Charkris Thomas, Hemingway; Ira Owens, Cane Bay; Emily Beyoglides, James Island

North girls

Kelsey Brown, Brashier Middle Charter

Paige Davis, Buford

Marissa Powe, Christ Church

Alexis Rice, Dorman

Lauren Livingston, Emerald

Isabella Giarrizzi, Fort Mill

Ehrial Wagstaff, Irmo

Jordan Brown, McCormick

Kaliah Kendrick, Seneca

Randi Neal, South Pointe

Amyria Moore, Spartanburg

Ja’La Wade, Westwood

Coaches: Jeanette Wilder, Saluda; Susan Wade, Gaffney; Missy Fowler, Byrnes.