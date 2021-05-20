Nine Stags headed to next level

Nine Berkeley High School student-athletes took steps forward in their pursuit of college sports experiences this month.
Four players in the group star in softball for the Stags and three others stand out on the baseball diamond. Both teams were still alive in the Class 5A playoffs and set to compete for district championships on Friday, May 21.
The baseball and softball teams captured Region 7-AAAAA championships this spring, going a combined 24-0.
Stags softball catcher Gracie Prince signed with Charleston Southern while infielders Skylar Page and Jersey Silver are headed to Presbyterian College. Infielder Hayden Richberg inked with Concord University.
All three baseball players – infielder Gabe White and pitcher Mack Ritter and Jack Hedges - are taking the junior college route and will set up shop at USC Salkehatchie in Allendale.
Football player Jamar Smalls, a defensive lineman, is headed to Methodist University.
Johnny Felder of the track and field program is going to Newberry College.