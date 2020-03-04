Next BHS hall class named

Five former Berkeley High School athletic greats have been announced as the school’s next hall of fame class.
The ninth group to be inducted in the fall will be Burnett Taylor, Anthony (A.J.) Johnson, Kevin Brown, Linnell Lawrence Cooper and Denario Smalls.
The 2020 inductees will be honored at a banquet at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1 in the school’s cafeteria then recognized at halftime of the Berkeley-Goose Creek football game on Oct. 2.
Berkeley’s HOF committee doesn’t just honor the school’s legends. It also gives a financial boost to current student-athletes through its annual golf tournament.
The tournament is slated for 10 a.m. on April 23 at Berkeley Country Club and serves as the hall of fame’s primary fundraiser. It has awarded $30,000 in scholarships to a male and female student-athlete from Berkeley over the past six years.
Individual entry fee is $65 and mulligans are two for $10. Hole sponsorships are $100. It will be a captain’s choice format.
The HOF committee is seeking hole sponsors and teams for the next event to continue the scholarship program.
For more information, please contact hall of fame chairman Craig Mims at (843) 509-8427 or via email at berkeleyhof@yahoo.com.
Additional committee members are Amy Jones, Ben Fleming, Sr., George Brittle, Kathy Jones, Bill McCall, Coach John Gooden and Robert Thornal.
The 2019 hall of fame class was Bubba Hightower (1970), Doug Stewart (1988), Willis High (1997), Mike Wilkerson (1992) and Shon Gray (1988).
There are currently 59 hall of famers, two of which are state championship football teams (1960 and 1981).
Below is more on the 2020 class:
Burnett Taylor (1961) – Three-year letter winner in both track and football… Two-way starter at fullback and defensive tackle on the 1960 state championship football team… In the state championship victory over York, Taylor rushed for 105 yards and caught a touchdown pass…Scored 55 points during the 1960 season… Shrine Bowl selection.
Anthony (A.J.) Johnson (1982) – Two-year letter winner in track and football… Best tackler team award winner on the 1981 state championship football team… Walk-on at Clemson who earned a scholarship and was a three-year letter winner and two-year starter at free safety for the Tigers… Set a Clemson record for tackles in a season (117) by a defensive back in 1985… Honorable mention All-American according to the Associated Press and Football News ... First-team all-state and honorable mention All-ACC by Associated Press… Was strongest defensive back on Clemson football team, bench pressing 370 pounds.
Kevin Brown (1993) – Three-year letter winner in baseball and four-year letter winner in both basketball and football… All-region selection in football, basketball and baseball as a senior… All-State in football and 1992 Shrine Bowl selection… Four-year starter at quarterback for Catawba College where he passed for 4,807 yards and 53 touchdowns… Named South Atlantic Conference Player of the Year and led the Chiefs to a conference championship and the No. 4 ranking in NCAA Div. II in 1996... Assistant coach for Catawba College (1998-01, 2013-17) and Coastal Carolina (2002-11)… Assistant coach at BHS in 2018 and 2019.
Linnell Lawrence Cooper (1994) – Four-year letter winner in both basketball and track… State champion in the 100 and 300 hurdles in 1993… She and fellow hall of famer Patreece Copeland finished fourth in the state as a team in 1993… Lowcountry female all-star team selection and 1993 track and field team MVP… McDonald's and Post & Courier Female Athlete of the Year in 1993… Ran track at South Carolina State and was 1996 team co-MVP and 1997 team MVP… Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference champion in the 100 and 400 hurdles in 1996 and 1997.
Denario Smalls (1997) – Three-sport Stags athlete in football, basketball and track… Football standout who played multiple positions on the 1994 and 1996 state championship football teams… Palmetto Touchdown Club Defensive Player of the Year in 1996… Played football at East Tennessee State University where he earned first-team all-Southern Conference honors three years … First-team all-America as a senior...Played professionally in the Arena Football League for seven years, earning defensive player of the year with the Macon Knights in 2003… Formerly coached at the college level and currently serves as head track and field coach and defensive coordinator for the football team at Cross High School.