Newbold, Legette lift Stags past St. James

Hayden Newbold’s two-out RBI double drove in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh as Berkeley slipped past St. James in a Class 5A playoff elimination game on May 19.
St. James, which led 3-0 after three and half innings, had just scored two runs in the top of the seventh to tie the score 5-5.
The Stags improved to 25-4.
Newbold led the Stags at the plate, going 3 for 3 with two doubles and two runs scored. Gabe White also knocked in a pair for the Stags.
Berkeley evened the score 3-3 with three runs in the bottom of the fourth and eventually led 5-3 with two runs in the sixth.
Jackson Proctor chipped in a RBI for Berkeley.
Rhette Legette threw five innings of relief to pick up the win, striking out 11 batters while allowing five hits and two earned runs.