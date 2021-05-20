You are the owner of this article.
Newbold, Legette lift Stags past St. James

Legette Slide
Berkeley's Rhett Legette slides safely into second base in a playoff game against St. James on May 15. The Stags knocked St. James out of the playoffs on May 19 with a second win over the visitors.

 Rob Gantt/Independent

Hayden Newbold’s two-out RBI double drove in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh as Berkeley slipped past St. James in a Class 5A playoff elimination game on May 19.

St. James, which led 3-0 after three and half innings, had just scored two runs in the top of the seventh to tie the score 5-5.

The Stags improved to 25-4.

Newbold led the Stags at the plate, going 3 for 3 with two doubles and two runs scored. Gabe White also knocked in a pair for the Stags.

Berkeley evened the score 3-3 with three runs in the bottom of the fourth and eventually led 5-3 with two runs in the sixth.

Jackson Proctor chipped in a RBI for Berkeley.

Rhette Legette threw five innings of relief to pick up the win, striking out 11 batters while allowing five hits and two earned runs.