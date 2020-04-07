Nearhood confident about future for Trojans

Longtime wrestling coach Willie Nearhood doesn’t lack conviction when saying better days are down the road for the Cross High School program.
Nearhood, who stacked up over 400 career victories in 20 years at Stratford High School, watched the Trojans accept challenges head-on in his first season at Cross this past winter.
“It was very rewarding,” Nearhood said. “We got to start from ground zero with the kids… All but one wrestler was a freshman or sophomore. It was fun to watch them learn how to wrestle.”
Nearhood’s crew proved ready to learn and resilient. All would scrap during matches to try to win but also understood it was more about mat time than wins and losses.
That was clear one Saturday during the Coach Trap Duals at Battery Creek High School in January.
“Some duals matches we got clobbered,” Nearhood said. “We got paired up with Rock Hill (a 19-time state champion) and I was like oh man, these kids may not show up on Monday. I realized these guys were hooked and believed in what we’re doing when they came off the mat. Almost all of them got rolled up pretty bad but instead of being upset they’d say these guys do the same moves we do every day in practice. I would say yep, they’re just a little better at them and have been doing them longer.”
The Trojans progressed as the season went along, though, and advanced five wrestlers on to the Class A-AA state tournament in Anderson in late February.
One of those was freshman 160-pounder Damion Haines, who Nearhood believes could be the first Cross wrestler to place inside the top four at state. Haines earned a spot on the podium, placing third.
“He has a lot of potential,” said Nearhood, who is assisted by former Ashley Ridge wrestler Tyler Moore. “Wait until he figures it out. He’s very aggressive. He’s behind on technique but he’ll get there.”
Sophomore 113-pounder Jacob March was one of the most improved wrestlers on the squad. Gaining proficiency in tilts propelled March through Lower State qualifying into the state tournament.
“In the beginning, he wouldn’t make it out of the first period without getting pinned,” Nearhood said.
Tilt moves late in the state qualifying match powered March past an opponent he’d lost to three times.
Freshman 126-pounder Cameron White had a similar upward trajectory. Like March, he earned a spot in the state tournament through hard work.
“I wasn’t sure he was going to make it because wrestling was so new to him,” Nearhood said, “but he’s tall and lanky. We pulled him off to the side and showed him some different cradles. That gave him some confidence when he started winning matches. He’s a very smart kid, one of the most intelligent kids in the school, so he picks up things quickly.”
Freshman 138-pounder Santory Jones looks like another leader in the making over the next few years. Nearhood likes Jones’s intensity.
“He lives and breathes wrestling,” Nearhood said. “He loves it. We showed him a lateral drop and he threw a kid to his back and pinned him. That’s where the light came on for him.”
Sophomore Antwain Hoskins was the lone wrestler with state experience and voted team captain. A year earlier, the 145-pounder made it to the final weekend of the season with North Charleston High School. Jones is his primary practice partner.
“He’s a leader,” Nearhood said. “He helps the other kids.”
The five 2020 state qualifiers will be the cornerstones as Cross continues the building process and every other letterman can return, too. The Trojans figure to take more steps forward in the 2020-21 season.
“There will be more emphasis on winning but we’ve got to be able to fill all of our weight classes first,” Nearhood said. “It’s hard to win duals matches if you have to forfeit four weight classes.”
The schedule might feature more individual tournaments next winter. Nearhood only entered the Trojans in duals events this past season so wrestlers could get on the mat up to five times in a weekend.
In individuals, a young wrestler could go 0-2 and be out of the tournament, missing valuable experience.
While still in the fledgling stage, Cross’s youth wrestling club will pay dividends moving forward, too. The club is coached by Josh Temple, who wrestled at Summerville High School.
“It’s small now but we’re hoping it’s going to grow,” Nearhood said.
If all the pieces come together, it’s not hard to see Cross morphing into a small-school power. There is a good support system in place.
“Everything I’ve wanted to do, I’ve been allowed to do,” Nearhood said. “They’re 100 percent supportive. That’s a thank you to the school district, our principal, athletic director and our booster club. They’re just great.”