Moncks Corner native lands Aggies' top job

A Moncks Corner native will lead the North Carolina A&T basketball program moving forward.
Will Jones, who played for Berkeley High School and South Carolina State, was announced as the Aggies’ 11th men's basketball coach in the modern NCAA era (1952-present) on June 19.
North Carolina A&T is in Greensboro, North Carolina.
He previously served as the Aggies' acting head coach and led North Carolina A&T to a 14-5 overall record and 12-4 mark in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference as the Aggies entered the MEAC tournament as the No. 2 seed.
The tournament was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic but before the cancellation, Jones did lead the Aggies to a first-round win over Howard.
N.C. A&T's 12 wins in the MEAC marked the most ever by a first-year Aggies head coach. N.C. A&T ended the 2019-20 season by leading the conference in scoring offense, 3-point field goal percentage defense, rebounding offense, assists, steals, turnover margin, assist-to-turnover ratio and defensive rebounds.
As an assistant, Jones served as the Aggies lead recruiter and assisted Jay Joyner in helping the Aggies orchestrate one of the best turnarounds in NCAA Division I history. N.C. A&T improved by 17 games from the 2016-17 to the 2017-18 season to go 20-15 overall. The Aggies’ .571 winning percentage in 2017-18 was the school’s best in 26 seasons. Jones also helped the Aggies secure their first 20-win season in five years and just their third in 30 years. N.C. A&T also finished undefeated at home for the first time since the 1987-88 season.
He’s also made coaching stops at Florida A&M, Jacksonville, Charleston Southern, Northwest Florida State College, South Carolina State, Lemoyne-Owen and Tennessee State.
Prior to his coaching career, Jones was a team captain and role player as a senior at South Carolina State as the Bulldogs won the 2003 MEAC tournament and made the NCAA Tournament.
He was a member of the MEAC All-Academic Team from 2001-03 and also has a master’s in sports administration from Tennessee State in 2005.